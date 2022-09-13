Power Management IC Market Size to Boost US$52.3 billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.6% - IndustryARC
Growing usage of smart grid services in industrial sector enhancing overall market demand for power management ICs market during the forecast period.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the global market for Power Management IC is forecast to reach $52.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027. The market growth is attributed to the factors such as growing digitization, enhancements in semiconductor technology, and others. Technological developments related to power sequencing and electromagnetic interference reduction in System-on-chip PMICs will drive market growth. The growing usage of smart grid services in industrial sector and increasing demand for PMIC from developed countries and government policies and incentives are some of the factors will further enhance the overall market demand for Power Management ICs market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Power Management ICs market highlights the following areas -
1. A significant factor driving the Power Management IC industry in the communication field is the advent in wireless networking, together with its tools and appliances. Rising demand for wired and wireless links and their increasing industrial implementations are also driving technology developments, while also creating space for Power Management ICs.
2. Increasing demand for energy storage technology coupled with technical advancements is also boosting Power Management IC demand over the forecast period 2020-2025.
Segmental Analysis:
1. DC-DC converters (Switching regulators) segment held the highest market share of Power Management IC in 2021 at 28.9% share. Moreover, it is anticipated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Power Management IC market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Industrial, Power & Energy, Aerospace & Defence, others on the basis of end user type. Consumer Electronics segment is anticipated to witness the significant market growth during the forecast period 2022-2027 at 5.9% CAGR.
3. North America region held the highest market share and is anticipated to have the significant market growth during the forecast period 2022-2027 at 4.7% CAGR. The market growth is owing to technological developments, presence of developed countries and key manufacturers in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Power Management ICs industry are -
1. STMicroelectronics N.V.
2. Texas Instruments Inc.
3. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
4. Renesas Electronics Corp.
5. Analog Devices, Inc.
