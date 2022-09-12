Surgical Robotic System Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis

Surgical Robotic System Market

Surgical robotic systems market is majorly driven by surge in rapid technological advancements, increasing investments in R&D and its extensive application.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A surgical robotic system is a technologically advanced surgical solution, primarily used during complex surgical procedures. Surgical robotic systems include surgeon consoles, surgical arms, and monitoring systems and software. The surgical robotic system market has gained importance in recent years due to rapid technological advancements, increased investment in R&D, and its widespread use in critical surgeries such as cardiac, orthopedic, and neurosurgery. Further, wide scope of applications in various surgeries, increasing demand for advanced medical facilities and increasing incidence of diseases such as cancer and obesity, are mainly fueling the growth of the global surgical robotic systems market.

The accessories segment accounted for the largest share of the surgical robotic systems market in 2019, driven by increasing adoption of surgical robotic systems in tier-1 hospitals, frequent sales of accessories for these systems, and demand for high-performance replaceable components. Service is expected to emerge as a leading segment as every surgical robotic system buyer is obligated to maintain system performance.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Some of the key players operating in the surgical robotic systems market in the report include Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Titan Medical Inc., Transenterix, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Globus Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Siemens. AG (Siemens Healthcare), Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

