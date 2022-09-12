Citrus Extract Market Report, Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Citrus Extract Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global citrus extract market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.27% during 2022-2027. Citrus refers to a genus of shrubs and flower trees belonging to the rue family. These plants, including oranges, limes, lemons, grapes, and pomelos, produce edible fruits. Citrus extract is rich flavored that can be derived from these fruits and is utilized in the preparation of various food items, such as dairy products, baked goods, confectionery, tea, and sausages. It is characterized by a rich flavor and aroma, which is used as a flavoring agent in the production of several cakes, candies, pastries, and chocolates. As a result, citrus extract finds widespread applications in manufacturing perfumes, pharmaceuticals, haircare and personal care products, etc.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/citrus-extract-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for organic and natural edibles in the food and beverage (F&B) sector is among the primary factors driving the citrus extract market. Besides this, the increasing product need to enhance the flavor of various fruit liquids, sports drinks, functional beverages, and carbonated soft drinks is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of citrus extracts in the pharmaceutical industry for drug formulation, owing to their several health benefits, including boosting immunity and assisting in weight management, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating disposable incomes of the masses and their shifting dietary preferences are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the elevating product requirement in the formulation of various haircare and skincare items, including creams, lotions, face wash, packs, scrubs, shampoo, conditioners, etc., is anticipated to propel the citrus extract market over the forecasted period.

Citrus Extract Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the citrus extract market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Bontoux

• Citromax Flavors Inc

• Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

• Doterra International LLC

• Mountain Rose Inc.

• Symrise AG

• The Lebermuth Co. Inc.

• Young Living Essential Oils LLC

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global citrus extract market based on product, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Orange

• Lime

• Lemon

• Grapefruit

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs)

• Fruit Beverages

• Bottled Water

• Functional Beverages

• Sports Drinks

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3505&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.