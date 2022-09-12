Global Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market worth $ 1.25 Billion by 2030 - Report by Insightace Analytics

Global Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market Info Global Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market seg

Global Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services market was valued at US$ 241.55 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 1.25 Billion by 2030

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market- by Therapy (T-cell Therapies, Dendritic Cell Vaccines, Stem Cell Therapies, NK Cell Therapies and Other ATMPs), Package Engineering Design (Primary Packaging and Secondary Packaging), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insight Analytics, the global Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services market was valued at US$ 241.55 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 1.25 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.32 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Cell therapy aims to alter genetic material to treat various chronic diseases. The most important medical development in recent years is cell and gene therapy. Companies in the biopharmaceutical industry are making investments in supply chain modernization and the creation of new, adaptable "patient-centred medicines. Packaging items used in cell and gene therapy must preserve closure integrity, product stability, and easy access to the product while remaining effective under extreme heat and mechanical pressures.

The rising need for cell therapies, improvements in packaging and labelling, and the high prevalence of cancer disorders are the main factors driving the market for cell therapy packaging products and services. The cell therapy packaging products and services market is also being aided by cutting-edge medical technology, the expanding trend of outsourcing in the healthcare sector, and the continued efforts of service providers to enhance their portfolios further. Over the projected period, it is anticipated that critical companies will increase their investments in creating innovative medicines and cutting-edge packaging technologies. This market's development is constrained by the high cost of manufacturing equipment, the absence of standardized therapy protocols, and the complexity of operations.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services market over the years due to increased public knowledge of cell and gene therapies, more significant government funding for the study and development of cell therapies, tighter restrictions, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases in humans. In addition, the Europe Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the use of new technology and the expanding cell therapy manufacturing sectors. Additionally, the market is expanding due to strict regulations and developments in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Major market players operating in the Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services market include Almac, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Cryoport Systems, Core Cryolab Inc., Yourway, Lufthansa Cargo, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sharp, West Pharmaceutical Services, Chart Industries Inc., and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2022, Developers of cell and gene therapies now have access to Thermo Fisher Scientific's brand-new integrated commercial packaging and distribution capabilities, which are intended to help patients in the US and EU make a smooth transition from the clinic to the commercial launch. To support the logistical plans of developers, Patheon Commercial Packaging Services for Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT) offers an end-to-end solution that includes GMP storage, serialization, ultracold and cryogenic packaging, and global distribution.

• In February 2020, Steps to reduce labelling times for gene therapy were reported by Almac and Pfizer. The multinational contract pharmaceutical research and manufacturing company Almac Group increased its US commercial packaging capabilities at its site in Audubon, Pennsylvania, in April 2018.

Market Segments

Global Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market, by Therapy, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• T-cell Therapies

• Dendritic Cell Vaccines

• Stem Cell Therapies

• NK Cell Therapies

• Other ATMPs

Global Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market, by Package Engineering Design, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Primary Packaging

• Secondary Packaging

Global Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

