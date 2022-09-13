Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market to Reach US$251.2 billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Rising adoption of robots will drive the passive & interconnecting electronic components market growth in the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the passive & interconnecting electronic components market size is expected to reach $251.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027, owing to the growing number of computing, communications, and consumer electronics (3C) applications drive the passive and interconnect market. Moreover growing trends of highly offline electronic components and optimization of processes in terms of costs and energy saving have led to the increase in advancements in the electronics sector. As a result, continual innovation for components such as printed circuit boards, transformers and introduction of advanced technologies in the consumer electronics sector is thereby supplementing the growth of the overall passive and interconnecting components market worldwide. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the passive & interconnecting electronic components market highlights the following areas -
1. Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components market in APAC has held a share of 34.5% in 2021. This is due to high demand for consumer electronics products manufactured in the APAC region, especially China and India, which helps in the consistent growth of Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components market.
2. Connectors segment in Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components are growing at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period through 2027, owing to wide use of connectors across different applications such as automation, robotics, data transfer, and infotainment.
3. Telecommunication segment is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2022-2027. In the telecommunications industry, advancements in the technologies such as transition from 4G to Voice over Long-Term Evolution (LTE/4G) and 5G are expected to boost the adoption of passive components and interconnects in the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Connectors segment in Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components are growing at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period through 2027, owing to wide use of connectors across different applications such as automation, robotics, data transfer, and infotainment. As connectors are used for several applications in robots and data centres. Hence these investments are analysed to drive the market in the forecast period 2021-2026.
2. Telecommunication segment is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2022-2027. In the telecommunications industry, advancements in the technologies such as transition from 4G to Voice over Long-Term Evolution (LTE/4G) and 5G are expected to boost the adoption of passive components and interconnects in the forecast period.
3. Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components market in APAC has held a share of 34.5% in 2021. This is due to the easy availability of raw material, cheap labor, and low production cost in this region. Moreover, the high demand for consumer electronics products manufactured in the APAC region, especially China and India, helps in the consistent growth of Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components market.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the passive & interconnecting electronic components industry are -
1. Ametek, Inc.
2. Amphenol Corporation
3. AVX Corporation
4. Chogori Technology Co., Ltd
5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
