United States Air Freight Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

united states air freight market

The United States air freight market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.47% during 2022-2027.

The latest research study "United States Air Freight Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" by IMARC Group, finds that the United States air freight market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.47% during 2022-2027.

Air freight, also known as air cargo, is a reliable shipment mode that provides quick transportation of various perishable consumer goods through scheduled and chartered carriers. It involves coordinating logistics and local carriers to collect and load goods from warehouses, which are then arranged onto planes. It helps reduce storage requirements, maintain high-security standards to prevent theft, and minimize the risk of product damage at a low insurance premium. As a result, air freight finds extensive applications in the shipment of jewelry, perishable items, documents, vegetables, costly electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

United States Air Freight Market Trends and Drivers:

The United States air freight market is primarily driven by the increasing need for fast-speed shipment solutions for valuable goods due to rapid expansion in the transportation industry. Moreover, the surging adoption of air freight across various industrial verticals is contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, there has been a significant rise in the use of air freight for distributing vaccines through temperature-sensitive systems amid the sudden coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. In line with this, the integration of cool-chain solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and e-Air waybill (eAWB) for logistics optimization is positively influencing market growth.

Furthermore, the rising collaborations among key players to introduce secure shipment solutions for the import and export of products have catalyzed market growth. Other factors, including the increasing demand for the fast delivery of consumer goods, extensive utilization of e-commerce platforms, and improving air cargo routes, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

United States Air Freight Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, service, destination and end user.

Breakup by Service:

• Freight

• Express

• Mail

• Others

Breakup by Destination:

• Domestic

• International

Breakup by End User:

• Private

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

