Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Share, Size 2022Movements by Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2029

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market

The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 12.15% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Report has been prepared to bring about comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the different segments and sub-segments of the market. This report also provide the details about industry overview and analysis about size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, Markets forecast, manufacturers with development trends and forecasts 2029.The key factors discussed in the report, will surely aid the buyer in studying the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market considering the past, present and future state of the industry. The report puts light on the entire market trends and analyses the effect of buyers, consumers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market.

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 12.15% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the incidences of genetic disorders globally is escalating the growth of direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market.

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Testing can also be known as direct access testing, which allows the customers to order laboratory tests directly from a laboratory without necessarily having to work with their healthcare provider.

The major players covered in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market report are EasyDNA, Ancestry, 23andMe, Inc., Colour Genomics, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Full Genomes Corporation, Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, IDENTIGENE, LLC, Living DNA Ltd, Mapmygenome, Pathway Genomics, Gene by Gene, Ltd., MyHeritage Ltd., 10X Genomics, Dante Labs, Inc., 24Genetics, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Abacus Diagnostica Oy among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market report encompasses the general idea of the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market including definition, classifications, and applications. Further, it includes the all-inclusive comprehension of several factors such as drivers, constraints, and major micro markets. The report is a wide-ranging source of widespread facts and figures for business strategists as it offers the historical &futuristic data such as demand & supply data, cost, revenue, profit, supply chain value, and so on. Furthermore, it entails the key market features, comprising production, revenue, price, capacity, gross margin, market share, consumption, gross, production rate, demand/supply, cost, capacity utilization rate, export/import, and CAGR (compound annual growth rate). Apart from this, the researcher market analyst and experts present their outlook or insights of product sales, market share, and value along with the possible opportunities to grow or tap into in these regions.

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Country Level Analysis

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, service, test type, technology, product type, business model, end user and sales channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market due to the shift in the outlook of consumers towards genetic testing. Furthermore, the rise in the expenditure will further boost the growth of the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market in the region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market due to the rise in the health care awareness. Moreover, the increase in the disposable income is further anticipated to propel the growth of the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market in the region in the coming years.

Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Scope and Market Size



The direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is segmented on the basis of service, test type, technology, product type, business model, end user and sales channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of service, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is segmented into diagnostic screening, prenatal, new-born screening, pre-implantation diagnosis and relationship testing.

On the basis of test type, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is segmented into carrier testing, predictive testing, ancestry and relationship testing and nutrigenomics testing and others.

On the basis of technology, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is segmented into targeted analysis, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) chips and whole genome sequencing (WGS).

On the basis of product type, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is segmented into ancestry, health and wellness, entertainment.

On the basis of business model, genome data bank material model, individual health planning model, comprehensive genome tests model, medical precision tests model, restricted trait tests model.

On the basis of end user, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is segmented into laboratories, blood banks, nursing homes, hospitals, imaging centres, home care, cosmetics, others.

On the basis of sales channel, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market is segmented into online sales, OTC sales and doctor's office.

