Accession Proclamation Ceremony Held in Regina

CANADA, September 11 - Released on September 10, 2022

An Accession Proclamation Ceremony was held today at Government House in Regina.

During the ceremony, Premier Scott Moe advised the Lieutenant Governor, as His Majesty's Representative in the province, to issue a statement under the Great Seal of the Province of Saskatchewan announcing the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and the accession of His Majesty King Charles III.

Flags at all Government of Saskatchewan buildings have been hoisted to full-mast for the day of the Proclamation of the Accession of the King and will return to half-mast until the day of the memorial service.

His Majesty the King was proclaimed at the Accession Council earlier today in St James's Palace in London. This ceremony is the formal method of sharing the news of a new sovereign taking the throne upon the death of the previous monarch. A similar ceremony was also held at Rideau Hall, with the King's Privy Council for Canada issuing an Accession Proclamation under the Great Seal of Canada. The ceremony held in Saskatchewan affirms the importance of the Crown in the provincial context.

