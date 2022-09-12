Southern Energy Corp. Announces Stock Option and Restricted Share Award Grant
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") SOU SOUC, a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented natural gas producer, announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and Share Award Incentive Plan, an aggregate of 4,000,000 stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") and 2,495,700 restricted share awards ("RSAs") were granted as part of Southern's overall compensation and employee retention progra
The Options expire in five years from the date of the grant and are exercisable at a price of CAD$1.01 per Common Share, being the closing market price on the TSXV on the day prior to this announcement. The Options vest as to one third on the grant date and one third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the grant date. The RSAs vest as to one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date. On the vesting dates of such RSAs, the holder is entitled to receive a cash payment or its equivalent in fully paid Common Shares, at the Company's discretion, equal to the closing market value per Common Share on the TSXV on the business day prior to such payment.
In aggregate, 2,230,000 of the Options and 914,800 of the RSAs were issued to directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") of the Company, as set out below:
|PDMR
|Position
|
Options Awarded
|
RSAs Awarded
|Ian Atkinson
|President and CEO (Director)
|
550,000
|
234,400
|Calvin Yau
|CFO
|
420,000
|
220,300
|Gary McMurren
|COO
|
420,000
|
220,300
|Paul Baay
|Non-Executive Director
|
105,000
|
29,975
|Bruce Beynon
|Non-Executive Director
|
105,000
|
29,975
|Michael Kohut
|Non-Executive Director
|
105,000
|
29,975
|Tamara MacDonald
|Non-Executive Director
|
105,000
|
29,975
|Andrew McCreath
|Non-Executive Director
|
105,000
|
29,975
|Joseph Nally
|Non-Executive Director
|
105,000
|
29,975
|Neil Smith
|Non-Executive Director
|
105,000
|
29,975
|Steven Smith
|Non-Executive Director
|
105,000
|
29,975
For further information about Southern, please visit our website at www.southernenergycorp.com or contact:
Southern Energy Corp.
Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)
+1 587 287 5401
Calvin Yau (CFO)
+1 587 287 5402
Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser
James Spinney / James Bellman / Rob Patrick
+44 (0) 20 7409 3494
Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Gerel Bastin
+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker
Samuel Merlin / Ernest Bell
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
Camarco
James Crothers / Billy Clegg / Hugo Liddy
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
About Southern Energy Corp.
Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
PDMR NOTIFICATION FORMS
