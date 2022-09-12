Southern Energy Corp. Announces Stock Option and Restricted Share Award Grant

Submit Release
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") SOU SOUC, a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented natural gas producer, announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and Share Award Incentive Plan, an aggregate of 4,000,000 stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") and 2,495,700 restricted share awards ("RSAs") were granted as part of Southern's overall compensation and employee retention progra

The Options expire in five years from the date of the grant and are exercisable at a price of CAD$1.01 per Common Share, being the closing market price on the TSXV on the day prior to this announcement. The Options vest as to one third on the grant date and one third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the grant date. The RSAs vest as to one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date. On the vesting dates of such RSAs, the holder is entitled to receive a cash payment or its equivalent in fully paid Common Shares, at the Company's discretion, equal to the closing market value per Common Share on the TSXV on the business day prior to such payment.

In aggregate, 2,230,000 of the Options and 914,800 of the RSAs were issued to directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") of the Company, as set out below:

PDMR Position

Options Awarded

RSAs Awarded
Ian Atkinson President and CEO (Director)

550,000

234,400
Calvin Yau CFO

420,000

220,300
Gary McMurren COO

420,000

220,300
Paul Baay Non-Executive Director

105,000

29,975
Bruce Beynon Non-Executive Director

105,000

29,975
Michael Kohut Non-Executive Director

105,000

29,975
Tamara MacDonald Non-Executive Director

105,000

29,975
Andrew McCreath Non-Executive Director

105,000

29,975
Joseph Nally Non-Executive Director

105,000

29,975
Neil Smith Non-Executive Director

105,000

29,975
Steven Smith Non-Executive Director

105,000

29,975

For further information about Southern, please visit our website at www.southernenergycorp.com or contact:

Southern Energy Corp.
Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)
+1 587 287 5401
Calvin Yau (CFO)
+1 587 287 5402

Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser
James Spinney / James Bellman / Rob Patrick
+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Gerel Bastin
+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker
Samuel Merlin / Ernest Bell
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Camarco
James Crothers / Billy Clegg / Hugo Liddy
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

