Emulsion Explosive Sensitizer Market Size to Hit US$3.6 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 1.2% (2022-2027)
Emulsion Explosives are Rapidly Replacing Traditional Explosives of Emulsion Explosive Sensitizer MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Emulsion Explosive Sensitizer Market size is forecast to reach US$3.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2022-2027. The rapid growth of the mining industry is escalating the market growth, for instance, according to Federal Highway Administration Research and Technology, it is estimated that mining processes of mineral ores generate approximately 1.6 billion metric tons of mineral processing waste each year in the U.S. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The Asia Pacific region dominates the global emulsion explosive sensitizer market owing to a rapid increase mining industry.
2. The increased use of emulsion explosives in the mining industry is one of the major factors driving the market growth.
3. Government stringent regulations for emulsion explosive sensitizer might hamper the overall market growth.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Emulsion Explosive Segment accounted for approximately 33% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a 1.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
2. Mining Segments accounted for approximately 40% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a 1.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Emulsion explosives applied in the mining industry are usually water-in-oil emulsions, where the aqueous phase is dispersed in fuel oil.
3. According to Invest India, India’s coal mining increased by 6.13 % to 79.60 Mn Ton from 75 MT during Jan 2022 as compared to the same month in 2020. With the increase in demand for metals in various countries, it is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period
4. Asia-Pacific had accounted for the largest share of 38% in 2021 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.2% for the global emulsion explosive sensitizer market during the forecast period 2022-2027, followed by North America and Europe.
5. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, India is the 2nd largest crude steel producer in the world, with January-November 2021 production at 104.91 MT. Per capita finished steel consumption is expected to rise to 160 kg by 2030-31
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Emulsion Explosive Sensitizer industry are -
1. 3M
2. Potters Industries
3. RESLAB
4. Trelleborg AB
5. Sinosteel Maanshan Institute of Mining Research
