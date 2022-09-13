Law Enforcement Software Market Size Expected to Reach US$22.49 billion with CAGR of 8.93% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Increasing innovations in machine learning & artificial intelligence technologies have assisted in developing law enforcement softwares driving growth of marketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the law enforcement software market size is forecast to reach US$22.49 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.93% from 2022 to 2027. The computer-aided dispatch software is popularly used by the law enforcement agencies all over the world. Many challenges as cyber attacks, ransomwares causing critical data to be leaked and misused along with the compliances and regulations with government rules often hinder the growth of the law enforcement software market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the law enforcement software market highlights the following areas -
1. The global law enforcement software market by application has the largest market share in public security segment and is predicted to grow further over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is due to the ever increasing vast data in public domain and need for its management.
2. The Computer-Aided Dispatch has the largest global law enforcement software market share in the market segmented by solutions and is predicted to be the fastest growing over the forecast period at in during 2022-2027. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31%. This is primarily due to the need of real time data extraction and effective remote monitoring for the law enforcement.
3. North America market held the largest share of 42% in 2021 and is projected to grow over the forecast period 2022-2027. This is attributed to infrastructure and essential technology investments to develop the market further.
4. The ever growing data and critical information with legal agencies creates the need for automated software systems. The surge in Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence technologies help to develop these law enforcement software. All these factors significantly drive the Global Law Enforcement Software market growth during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The intelligent building automation technologies market by solution is segmented into computer-aided dispatch, case management, record management, jail management, incident response, digital policing and others. The Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) solution segment held the largest share in the market and is predicted to grow during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. The intelligent building automation technologies market by application is segmented into public security, critical infrastructure, military, security, industrial &commercial facilities, Utilities, and others. The public security segment accounts for the largest share up to 27.3% of the market and is expected to grow further over the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. North America market dominated the global Law Enforcement Software market in 2021, with a share of around 42%.The increasing use of IoT technology, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to develop law enforcement softwares and the recent stringent laws which are difficult to monitor and implement in North American countries have fueled the need for automated systems to bring them in force effectively.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the law enforcement software industry are -
1. IBM Corporation
2. Accenture
3. Motorola Solutions, Inc.
4. HCL Axon
5. Hexagon AB
