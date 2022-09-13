Medical & Pharmaceutical Gases & Equipment Market to reach $25.4 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC
Medical & Pharmaceutical Gases & Equipment Market size is estimated to reach $25.4 billion by 2027, growing at CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Medical & Pharmaceutical Gases & Equipment Market size is estimated to reach $25.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Medical and pharmaceutical gases can be delineated as fluids or specialized gases that are taken into account for performing several medical procedures, research, and manufacturing activities in the biopharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, gases equipment is the hardware or assemblies used to storm the gases and supply them when needed. Equipment such as cylinders, valve with integrated pressure regulators, vacuum insulated evaporators, and flow meters are considered in handling the storage and delivery of gases. Besides, storing and maintaining a constant supply few devices such as anaesthetic gas scavenging systems work as scavengers by removing the mixture of gases out of storage facilities and operating rooms in order to keep medical staff exempt from their exposure. Generally, oxygen, helium, argon, nitrogen, and compressed air are used as medical gases when performing therapeutic treatments and anesthetic procedures. Furthermore, gas equipment is the hardware or assemblies used to store the gases and supply them when needed. The medical & pharmaceutical gases & equipment market outlook is exceptionally enchanting ascribing to their colossal demand. Augmenting chronic ailments such as cardiovascular hitches, road tragedies, and mounting research and development spending are factors set to drive the growth of the Medical & Pharmaceutical Gases & Equipment Market for the period 2022-2027.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Medical & Pharmaceutical Gases & Equipment Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North America Medical & Pharmaceutical Gases & Equipment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Enlarging the elderly population, a frantic upsurge in the prevalence of cardiovascular complications CVDs is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Medical & Pharmaceutical Gases & Equipment Market. whereas, health problems associated with medical gases are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Medical & Pharmaceutical Gases & Equipment Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Medical & Pharmaceutical Gases & Equipment Market based on the composition type can be further segmented into concentrate/Pure gases (Nitrogen, Helium, Carbon dioxide, Oxygen, and others), dilute/mixture gases (Blood gas mixtures, Sterilant gas mixtures, lung diffusion mixtures, and others).
2. The Medical & Pharmaceutical Gases & Equipment Market based on end-user can be further segmented into hospitals, clinics, cancer treatment centers, ASCs, biotech Industries, and others.
3. The Medical & Pharmaceutical Gases & Equipment Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Medical & Pharmaceutical Gases & Equipment industry are -
1. Linde Group
2. BeaconMeadaes LLC
3. Air Liquide
4. BPR Medical
5. INOX Air products
