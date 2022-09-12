'Reasons to review the living will,' a report from We Help You Legal

The living will, also known as the Advanced Health Care Directive (AHCD) is an important and often overlooked legal document that details medical care wishes. There is no time like now to create one or to review an existing AHCD and We Help You Legal, of Paso Robles legal document assistance service, recently released a report with reasons that indicate it's time to review the living will.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The living will, also known as the Advanced Health Care Directive (AHCD) is an important and often overlooked legal document that details medical care wishes. There is no time like now to create one or to review an existing AHCD and We Help You Legal, of Paso Robles legal document assistance service, recently released a report with reasons that indicate it's time to review the living will.

It's a good idea to review the AHCD at periodic intervals. Some recommend at least every five years, but any life change is a good time, especially a divorce. Married couples often designate one another as the person to make health care decisions on behalf of the spouse who is unable to do so. Divorce has a way of changing the dynamics between formerly married partners and many prefer to make a clean separation of personal affairs. Medical care and end-of-life decisions are among some of the most important personal affairs. Revisiting the AHCD and making necessary changes is critical to make sure that final wishes are honored.

Another reason to periodically review the AHCD, reports the Paso Robles living trust document assisting service is because advances in medical care are happening at a much speedier rate in the past 10 to 15 years. Today there are diagnostic tools and life-saving measures that are more advanced and might make a difference in the quality of care. The AHCD also specifies organ donation and burial or cremation.

In addition to the AHDC and a medical power of attorney, there may be a durable power of attorney that authorizes the former spouse to handle financial matters such as paying bills and making financial decisions including selling property. It's important to make sure that trustworthy people are authorized to make medical and financial decisions on your behalf. It's also possible to designate two or more people so that the responsibilities are shared.

It's not always necessary to pay an attorney to review the AHCD, powers of attorney, and other associated documents like a will and a living trust. Many who are comfortable doing their own review and updates only need professional assistance to help make sure any changes have been made correctly and all the required filings and recordings are timely. The living trust assisting services from Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo, We Help You Legal can help.

We Help You Legal is not a law firm and cannot give legal advice or represent clients in court, however, as California Licensed Document Assistants, the service can assist with a variety of legal documents including adoptions, name changes, living trusts, living wills, divorce, annulment, legal separation, forming a corporation and more.

We Help You Legal has offices conveniently located in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. The company is licensed and bonded in California, San Luis Obispo County LDA # 260 Exp. 11/2/22 Bond #65279225. Business License #6893.

We Help You legal is a "self-help" legal document assistance company that provides document preparation without the high cost of an attorney. We Help You Legal, Inc. is not a law firm. We cannot represent you in court, advise you about your legal rights or the law, or select forms for you.

