San Luis Obispo wedding rental service publishes a checklist for wedding rentals

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planning a wedding can be nerve-wracking and there's always that lingering worry that something important is going to be left off the list. All About Events, the San Luis Obispo wedding rental service, recently published a checklist to help reduce some of that sorry and help the bride and groom and their wedding planner identify everything needed for the perfect wedding.

The checklist focuses on the furnishings and supplies that are needed at the wedding venue for seating guests, the reception, catering supplies, and all of the detailed and elegant necessities including China, glassware, flatware, linens, lighting, even a choice of bars, dance floors and stages.

One of the most critical items when planning a wedding is reserving the perfect venue. The dates a venue is available might mean the wedding date needs to change. The capacity of the venue is also going to influence the guest list, the wedding dinner menu and even details about the reception.

It's a smart planning strategy to examine the rental options that are available early in the wedding planning process. Working with a full-service wedding rental company like San Luis Obispo's All About Events provides the critical versatility to make sure the wedding day is as perfect and romantic as the bride wants. All About Events is ready to supply everything for a beautiful wedding day except the bride and groom! The equipment and furnishings available include:

Tents in a wide-range of sizes and styles to accommodate the complete wedding party, guests and the reception and wedding dinner in any setting. All About Events also provides specialty glamping tents and accommodations for luxury experiences.

Furnishings including tables and chairs, special farmhouse furniture and a choice of bars.

Catering equipment and supplies including serving ware, beverage dispensers, warming ovens and a variety of portable stoves.

Tableware for elegant table settings including everything from the China , glassware, flatware and elegant linens.

, glassware, flatware and elegant linens. Dance floors and stages for the guests to have fun dancing and for a DJ or other entertainment.

Special touches such as lighting, climate controlled umbrellas, and a variety of other amenities for the comfort and enjoyment of the wedding party and guests.

To help make the choices easier, the San Luis Obispo wedding rental team has created an online "Look Book" with beautiful photographs of the many choices available from their rental gallery. To make planning the wedding, or any event, easier start with the "Look Book" on the company home page to get a full understanding of the robust choices, then decide:

What kind of tents or other outdoor shelter is needed?

What are the preferences for furnishings?

What are the preferences for tableware?

What are the preferences for catering equipment and serving ware?

Which style of dance floor is best for the reception?

Which stage is best for the DJ or other entertainment?

The event experts at All About Events work with wedding coordinators, caterers, event planners, businesses and individuals to make sure that all party and event needs are tastefully accommodated. The setup crew arrives in plenty of time to make sure everything is in place and is there after the party is over to break down and remove everything. The experienced team is ready for any questions and to recommend the best rental supplies for the event. The leading choice for Central Coast weddings and events, the team's familiarity with the many venues in the area makes sure all rental needs will be filled with the most appropriate supplies, equipment and furnishings for the occasion.

All About Events

2212 Golden Hill Road

Paso Robles, CA 93445

(805) 239-7777

