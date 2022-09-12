A new 380 km-long intercity QKD infrastructure in Poland
Poznań Supercomputing and Networking Center and ID Quantique collaborate once again to establish a new Quantum Key Distribution link between Poznan and Warsaw.
This is the first large-scale national deployment in Europe and we feel honored to support PSNC to help them offer new secured services, with the aim of extending internationally in the near future."GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poznań Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC) and ID Quantique (IDQ) collaborate once again to establish a new Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) link between Poznan and Warsaw. This link will provide new services for a number of applications such as telemedicine, medical data transmission, data storage and public services.
— Grégoire Ribordy, CEO and co-founder of ID Quantique
This installation is part of the Polish NLPQT – National Laboratory for Photonics and Quantum Technologies – project aiming at developing a country-wide quantum communication infrastructure. This infrastructure will initially enable research and development work on QKD and investigate its integration with other mechanisms currently used to secure data transmitted over IT and telecommunication systems. It will later lead to the design, launch and development of complex and secure systems for real-world applications.
QKD technology is currently being tested and introduced in the best research centers in Europe and in the world. It is already used by leading companies and governments to secure data in motion. Sending QKD keys to third party cryptographic systems is an example of the safest known method of communication. Quantum technology can be used today for securing internet connections, from smartphones and computers to datacenters, and to provide safe services to end-users.
In this installation, IDQ deployed their Cerberis XG series, the fourth generation of QKD systems, on the PIONER – Polish National Research and Education – network operated by the PSNC. The goal of the PSNC is to further integrate its local metro QKD infrastructure, which was developed last year in Poznan, with this new long-distance Poznan-Warsaw QKD link. The final goal is to interconnect all High Performance Computing Centers in Poland and to establish common access layers to QKD services. This will provide access hubs for different use cases and connected applications, such as: telemedicine, medical data transmission, data storage, and public services provided by local administration units. Selected nodes will act also as possible cross-border QKD infrastructure nodes, which will open new possibilities for international QKD infrastructure and services. This pan-European aspect is especially important as PSNC and the PIONIER network are part of the European Research and Education Community.
Artur Binczewski, Director of Network Technologies Division at PSNC, commented: "Launching the QKD link between Poznan and Warsaw is the first stage to building a nationwide quantum communication network, providing access to modern technology to companies and organizations seeking to protect their assets in the post quantum era."
Grégoire Ribordy, CEO and co-founder of ID Quantique, added: "This is the first large-scale national deployment in Europe and we feel honored to support Poznań Supercomputing and Networking Center once again to help them offer new secured services to their customers in Poland, with the aim of extending internationally in the near future."
