Marzipan Market Share Worth $1.6 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Surging Applications Of Marzipan In Confectioneries Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of the Marzipan MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Marzipan Market size is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The appealing characteristic for health-conscious customers is that Marzipan is a product augmented with protein and organic colors boosting its demand and recognition in conjunction with the application of high field nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) systems for concluding oil and moisture content in products like dried marzipan and this is set to propel the growth of the Global Marzipan Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America Global Marzipan Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging recognition of marzipan with the utilization of high field nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) systems for deciding oil and moisture content in products like dried marzipan in the North American region.
2. Global Marzipan Market growth is being driven by the incontestable recognition of confectionery products utilizing a creamy blend of almonds and sugar processed into a paste form and applied in the making of numerous confectionery products like cake dressings, candies, chocolates, and cookies amid several others with the usage of high field nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) systems for deciding oil and moisture content in products like dried marzipan. However, owing to the presence of allergen termed tree nuts or almonds, numerous people endure allergic reactions to marzipan and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Global Marzipan Market.
3. Global Marzipan Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Marzipan Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Global Marzipan Market based on type can be further segmented into Finished Products and Semi-Finished Products. Growth is owing to the surging demand for the finished product owing to the consumer and functional characteristics of Marzipan pastes.
2. Finished Product segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging government initiatives to advance technological progress in conjunction with the use of high field nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) systems for deciding oil and moisture content in products like dried marzipan.
3. Global Marzipan Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Global Marzipan Market) held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021.
4. Global Marzipan Market based on the application can be further segmented into Direct, Cake, and Others. The Direct segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring recognition of Marzipan as a ready-to-eat product in different parts of the world, particularly Europe and North America.
5. Cake segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of Marzipan in wedding and Christmas Cakes, pastries, and cookies apart from the application of high field nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) systems for concluding oil and moisture content in products like dried marzipan.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Marzipan industry are -
1. Niederegger
2. Zentis
3. Moll Marzipan
4. Georg Lemke
5. Carstens
