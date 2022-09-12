At 6.5% CAGR, Isododecane Market to Hit USD 151.2 million in 2030 – Growth Rate, Top Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Market Share Analysis - Adroit Market Research

The Asia-Pacific is the vital market for the Isododecane market attributable to the growing attentiveness from end-clients like individual consideration and beauty care products including hair care products and cosmetics.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Isododecane market will be worth USD 151.2 million in 2030, expanding at a 6.5% CAGR during the study period.

The global Isododecane Market is likely to develop at a quick pace during the forecast period due to factors such as increased cosmetics consumption, which works as a moisture-locking barrier for the skin, keeping it smooth and moisturized, which are expected to fuel the market's growth. Furthermore, the growing use of isododecane as a lubricant in metalworking and other industries is likely to drive expansion in the worldwide isododecane market. Isododecane is used across the cosmetics industry as an emollient and solvent to aid in moisture breakdown for smooth application that spreads swiftly on the skin without leaving a thick or oily residue.

Likewise, the increasing use of solvent-based isododecane products in numerous skincare products is expected to propel the growth of the Isododecane market. However, the potential negative effects of isododecane, such as redness, rash, bump, itching, and burning, are projected to stymie the Isododecane market's expansion.

Global Isododecane Market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2030 Market Size in 2031 USD 151.2 million Segment Covered Product, Application, Regions Products Covered <90 Percent content, 90 Percent -95 Percent content, 95 Percent -98 Percent content, >98 Percent content Applications Covered Solvent, cosmetics Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Key Players Profiled Ineos, Lanxess, Eastman, Dow Corning, Shanghai Titanchem, Jiamei Chemical

Isododecane is a white liquid hydrocarbon that acts as both a solvent and an emollient. This means that it keeps your skin hydrated while also dispersing other appearance-enhancing substances over the skin and carries silicones and pigments for makeup extremely effectively. It's also used in cosmetics since its volatility makes mascara and foundation last longer. If that wasn't enough, it's also a good solvent, and it's a common element not only in cosmetics but also in makeup removers. While acting as a solvent, it also moisturizes the skin. It hydrates the skin and hair. It can be used to substitute oils in products, particularly emulsions. It also has no comedogenic properties. It does not cause irritation or eruption in acne-prone skin. It functions similarly to silicones in terms of adding glide and shine to hair.

The cosmetic segment is accounted for the highest revenue generated segment in the market. Cosmetics are the primary users of Isododecane and are expected to drive the Isododecane market. Isododecane improves the smoothness of formulations, allowing them to glide over the skin without dragging or catching. It is especially useful in eyeliner and lipstick formulations. The significant share of personal care products for beauty and appearance among all age groups attracts small firms to produce Isododecane. The increased usage of ingredients in cosmeceutical products, such as isododecane, which offers a light, non-oily feel and aids in the prevention of water evaporation from the skin, is predicted to increase the use of skincare products.

Asia-Pacific is the most important market for isododecane due to rising demand from end-users such as personal care and cosmetics. Isododecane is utilized as a metalworking lubricant in thick film lubrication, where the loads are normally light and the speeds are fast, and the coefficient of friction is very low, typically in the 0.001 to 0.002 range. Manufacturers are introducing novel products in order to acquire a competitive advantage in the worldwide cosmetic isododecane market. For instance, Royal Dutch Shell PLC provides Shell GTL solvents with low aromatics content and odor that improve numerous qualities in cosmetic compositions.

