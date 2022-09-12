Digital Marketing Software Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Marketing Software Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on digital marketing software market report.

The global digital marketing software market reached a value of US$ 56.6 Billion in 2021. Digital marketing software assists in automating tasks, including finding a target audience, generating reports and analytics, creating landing pages, and performing promotion techniques. It relies on social media platforms, websites, and instant messaging (IM) to improve customer engagement. As it is cost-effective and scalable, digital marketing software finds application in various industries, including media and entertainment, telecommunications, education, and healthcare.

Market Trends

Rapid digitization, increasing penetration of high-speed internet, and the growing use of social media websites are among the major factors bolstering the market growth worldwide. In addition, the rising focus of small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) on improving brand awareness and analyzing consumer behavior in real-time is leading to the widespread adoption of digital marketing software. Apart from this, the emerging trend of online shopping on account of the easy availability and convenience offered is catalyzing the demand for digital marketing software. Moreover, retailers are adopting location-based advertising to give consumers personalized updates on offers, discounts, and new products, which is contributing to market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 141.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.4% during 2022-2027.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution, service, deployment type, organization size, end use and geography.

Breakup by Solution:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Email Marketing

Social Media

Search Marketing

Content Management

Marketing Automation

Campaign Management

Others

Breakup by Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by End Use:

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Retail

BFSI

Information Technology

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Act-On Software Inc., Adobe Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HubSpot Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc.

