At 4.2 % CAGR, Ketchup Market Size Worth $24.7 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Surging Applications Of Ketchup Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of the Global Ketchup MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ketchup Market size is estimated to reach $24.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The proliferating middle class will persist in being an important consumer demographic for the fast-food industry in the forthcoming years and is set to propel the growth of the Global Ketchup Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, Europe Global Ketchup Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring intake of ketchup involving benzoic acid as a preservative in the European region.
2. Global Ketchup Market growth is being driven by the soaring intake of Original Ketchup in Europe and North America which are the principal regions of ketchup intake involving benzoic acid as a preservative on the planet. However, excessive intake of store-purchased tomato ketchup may bring about diabetes and obesity owing to the chemical preserving agents in it and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Global Ketchup Market.
3. Global Ketchup Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Ketchup Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Global Ketchup Market based on product type can be further segmented into Regular Ketchup and Flavored Ketchup. Growth is owing to the soaring functional characteristic of regular ketchup.
2. Global Ketchup Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into the Foodservice and Retail Sector. The Retail Sector Segment held the largest market share in 2021.
3. Global Ketchup Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. Europe (Global Ketchup Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.
4. Retail Sector segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring application of Online Stores where different assortments of ketchup applying benzoic acid for food preservation are available right at the fingertips for contactless home delivery probably at discounted rates amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Ketchup industry are -
1. Del Monte Foods, Inc
2. The Kraft Heinz Company
3. Conagra Brands, Inc.
4. Nestle India Ltd,
5. Bolton Group
