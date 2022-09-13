Zinc Chloride Market Size Expected to Reach $218.7 Million with CAGR of 4.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Growing Demand For Agriculture And Fertilizers Proves to Be An Excellent Driver For the Zinc Chloride Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the The Zinc Chloride Market size is forecast to reach US$218.7 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% within 2022-2027. The increasing demand for chemical synthesis in various industries and its excellent properties as an electrolyte, moisture absorbent, and flux, are propelling the demand for the Zinc Chloride Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. The Asia-Pacific region will dominate the Zinc Chloride Market within the forecast period of 2022-2027. This is primarily because of the growing demand for the textile industry and the chemical industry in the region where zinc chloride is extensively used.
2. The inclining demand for the agriculture sector as well as the medical sector proves to be great driver for the growth of the Zinc Chloride Market within the forecast period.
3. Furthermore, zinc chloride is used in an excellent electrolyte, metallurgical flux, moisture absorbent, wood preservative, dehydrating agent, catalyst, and so on. Thus, its wide range of properties is also propelling the demand for the Zinc Chloride Market.
4. However, the presence of alternatives for zinc chloride dry cell batteries, such as rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, can hinder the growth of the Zinc Chloride Market.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Dry cell batteries held the largest share with 21.3% in the Zinc Chloride Market in 2021. Zinc chloride dry cell batteries comprise of stable thin operators, improved seals, and zinc chloride as the electrolyte instead of ammonium chloride as zinc chloride yields substantially improved performance on heavy-drain applications and also has less leakage.
2. The chemical sector held the largest share with 28.5% in the Zinc Chloride Market in 2021. Zinc chloride is used in a variety of chemical applications such as a catalyst and reactant for both inorganic and organic chemical synthesis. It is also used in metallurgical fluxes for hot-dip galvanizing, tinning, and soldering, as well as an electrolyte.
3. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share with 37.7% in the Zinc Chloride Market in 2021. The key industry propelling the use of zinc chloride in the region is the textile industry, where zinc chloride is used as a fabric refresher and is used as a preservative for dying textiles.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Zinc Chloride industry are -
1. Zaclon LLC
2. American Elements
3. TIB Chemicals AG
4. Flaurea Chemicals
5. Apex Chemical Corporation
