Candidate Skills Assessment Market | Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share 2030

The rising trend of work-from-home culture is projected to present huge growth opportunities to the global industry.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candidate skill assessment helps users to be aware of the areas that need development. In addition, increasing demand from competition-conducting authorities to enroll specialist exam-conducting companies and a rise in preference among governments and corporates to opt for online exams is anticipated to drive the candidate skills assessment share in the coming years.

Furthermore, the deployment of this technology is making recruitment methods more effective and helping employers connect with potential candidates through aptitude tests. Furthermore, a key factor that drives the candidate skills assessment market includes a rise in the need for efficiency and transparency in the hiring process and a surge in the adoption of pre-employment screening tests, which positively impacts the growth of the market.

In addition, an increase in internet users boosts the growth of the market across the globe. However, factors such as lack of security standards and high cost limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancements in pre-employment assessment services is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

By product type, the aptitude/psychometric test sector is dominating the candidate skills assessment market size and is expected to hold its position during the forecast period, owing to digitization in industries that have resulted in students and employees discovering apps for helping them discover more about their own personality.

However, the coding test is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the rapid adoption of coding tests by the majority of IT and telecom companies to help employers gain an understanding of the candidates’ skills and screen out unqualified ones immediately.

Region-wise, the candidate skills assessment industry was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to a number of factors such as penetration of new industries and improvement in the economy. In addition, the presence of a growing number of candidate skill assessment solution vendors across the U.S. and Canada is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the candidate skills assessment market growth.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the wide presence of small-and medium-scale organizations, which are turning toward skill assessment solutions to efficiently manage their business processes, particularly in developing countries such as China, India, and Singapore.

The key players profiled in the candidate skills assessment analysis are Athena Assessment Inc., Berke, Devskiller, eSkill, HackerRank, HireVue, iMocha, Kandio, Mercer Mettl Assessments, and The Predictive Index. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their candidate skills assessment market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By component, the software segment accounted for the largest candidate skills assessment market share in 2020.

• By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest candidate skills assessment market share in 2020.

• By product type, the aptitude/psychometric test segment accounted for the largest candidate skills assessment market share in 2020.

• By end user, the corporate segment accounted for the largest candidate skills assessment market share in 2020.

• Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.

