PET Packaging Market Analysis 2022-2027, Global Size, Growth, Opportunity and Industry Trends

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “PET Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global PET packaging market size reached US$ 70.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 95.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.07% during 2022-2027. Polyethylene terephthalate or PET packaging represents a form of plastic that is utilized in the packaging of milk, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, tubs and trays of food, etc. In terms of pack types, it can be categorized into bottles, jars, bags, pouches, lids, caps, closures, etc. These PET packaging products are thermally stable, durable, unbreakable, and resistant to microorganisms, which prevents the packed content from degrading and ensures quality maintenance. They exhibit high dimensional stability and resistance to alcohol, moisture, solvents, etc., and are easily recyclable. Consequently, PET packaging items find extensive utilization in numerous sectors, such as food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, household goods, etc.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting consumer preferences toward eco-friendly packing solutions are primarily driving the PET packaging market. Additionally, the increasing need for customized packages with specific colors, designs, shapes, etc., among manufacturers for brand differentiation is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the rising consumption of carbonated beverages and several ready-to-eat-food products across the globe is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing technological advancements and the elevating application of a plasma-based coating that makes the bottles and packages more impervious are expected to propel the PET packaging market in the coming years.

PET Packaging Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the PET packaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amcor plc

• Berry Global

• Graham Packaging Company

• Dunmore Corporation

• Huhtamäki Oyj

• Resilux NV

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Silgan Holdings Inc.

• GTX Hanex Plastic

• Comar LLC

• Sonoco Products Company

• Nampak Ltd.

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• Rexam PLC

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global PET packaging market on the basis of packaging type, form, pack type, filling technology, end-user and region.

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Rigid Packaging

• Flexible Packaging

Breakup by Form:

• Amorphous PET

• Crystalline PET

Breakup by Pack Type:

• Bottles and Jars

• Bags and Pouches

• Trays

• Lids/Caps and Closures

• Others

Breakup by Filling Technology:

• Hot Fill

• Cold Fill

• Aseptic Fill

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Beverages Industry:

• Bottled Water

• Carbonated Soft Drinks

• Milk and Dairy Products

• Juices

• Beer

• Others

• Household Goods Sector

• Food Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

•

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

