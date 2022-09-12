Workplace Wellness Market Industry Growth, Demand Status, Trends | Industry Forecast, 2027

Workplace Wellness Market

Workplace Wellness Market It is projected to reach $66.20 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "Workplace Wellness Market by Type and End-User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027," the global workplace wellness market was valued at $49.81 billion in 2019 and It is projected to reach $66.20 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Wellness programs approach policies and interventions that address multiple risk factors and health conditions and plan to influence multiple organization levels, including individual employee behavior change, organizational culture, and workplace climate.

Workplace wellness is segmented on the basis of type, end user and region. By type, it is segmented into weight management and fitness services, nutrition and diet plans, stress management services, health screening and assessment, and smoking cessation. On the basis of end-user, it is classified into large-sized private organizations, medium-sized private organizations, small-sized private organizations, public sector and NGOs.

Significant increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and adoption of sedentary lifestyle are the major factors driving the growth of the workplace wellness market. Additionally, the financial benefits offered by these programs and the increasing awareness and implementation of wellness programs by employers are driving the growth of the workplace wellness market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

This report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players such as Fitbit, Novant Health, EXOS, Virgin Pulse, Vitality Health, ComPsych, HealthifyMe, MDVIP, Marino Wellness, WorkStride. Some of the other players considered are FitLinxx, Trueworth Wellness, Central Workplace Wellness Workplace Solutions, Previa Health and Wellsource.

