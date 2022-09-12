Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 4,481.8 Mn by 2028 | CMI

Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market

Cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices are used for continuous monitoring of heart patients who are suffering from different cardiovascular devices.

The global cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market was valued at US$ 1,987.9 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 4,481.8 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.7%” — Coherent Market Insights

Cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,481.8 Mn by the end of 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%. Cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices are used for continuous monitoring of heart patients who are suffering from different cardiovascular devices. Cardiac monitoring generally refers to continuous or intermittent monitoring of heart activity, generally by electrocardiography, with assessment of the patient's condition relative to their cardiac rhythm. Electrocardiogram (ECG) is a device that records electrical activity of the heart in waveforms with electrodes, which are placed in contact to the body (chest) and the signals are amplified on the ECG monitor.

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market have also been included in the study.

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Schiller AG, Opto Circuits (India) Limited, Welch Allyn, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Lidco Group plc, Biotricity Inc., Bittium Corporation, and VivaQuant.

Global Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market, By Product Type:

ECG Monitoring Device

Holter Monitoring Device

ECG Stress Testing

Event Monitoring Devices

Global Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

