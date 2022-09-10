Submit Release
Historic Fanningbank to be lit up in blue for Mourning Period

CANADA, September 10 - Historic Fanningbank, the residence of the Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry, will be lit up in blue as a sign of mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.  

Starting this evening and concluding on September 19th, the day of the commemorative ceremony, historic Fanningbank will be lit up in blue each evening from dusk until dawn to mark the period of mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.    

Members of the public are reminded they can pay tribute to the Queen by signing the books of condolence at Government House, the Legislative Assembly (Coles Building), or at provincial libraries in Souris, Montague, Summerside, and Tignish.   An online book of condolence is also available. 


