Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market Size, Growth, Demand, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market Overview:
The global atrial fibrillation treatment market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.93% during 2022-2027. Atrial fibrillation treatment represents medicines and surgeries used to treat patients suffering from irregular and rapid heart rates that enhance the risks of heart failure and stroke. They are of several types, such as maze surgery, catheter ablation, electric cardioversion, anticoagulants, anti-arrhythmics, etc. These categories of atrial fibrillation treatment effectively control heart rate, aid in restoring normal heart rhythm, and prevent cardiovascular complications. Consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous segments of the healthcare sector, including hospitals, cardiac labs, ambulatory surgical centers, etc.
Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market Trends/ Drivers:
The expanding geriatric population across the globe that is more prone to the risks of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is primarily driving the atrial fibrillation treatment market. Additionally, the shifting preferences toward minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the inflating investments undertaken by government bodies, especially in developing countries, to improve healthcare infrastructure and the escalating research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical science are also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the launch of technologically advanced catheter ablation devices that can remove damaged heart tissues and the introduction of innovative mapping and recording systems are projected to fuel the atrial fibrillation treatment market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global atrial fibrillation treatment market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on disorder type, treatment type and end-user.
Competitive Landscape:
Abbott Laboratories
Atricure Inc.
Biotronik
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cardiofocus Inc.
Hansen Medical Inc
Auris Health
Johnson & Johnson
Siemens Healthineers
Stereotaxis Inc., etc.
Breakup by Disorder Type:
Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation
Persistent Atrial Fibrillation
Permanent Atrial Fibrillation
Others
Breakup by Treatment Type:
Medical Procedures
Surgical Procedures
Maze Surgery
Catheter Ablation
Non-Surgical Procedures
Electric Cardioversion
Diagnostic Catheters
Mapping and Recording Systems
Cardiac Monitors
Access Devices
Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices
Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems
Medication
Anticoagulants
Anti-Arrhythmics
Breakup by End-User:
Hospitals
Cardiac Labs
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
