Diaminocyclohexane Market Size Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion with CAGR of 5.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Development of Wastewater Treatment Plants is Expected to Increase The Demand for Diaminocyclohexane Market as a Chelating Agent Used in Such Facilities.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Diaminocyclohexane Market size is forecast to reach US$1.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Diaminocyclohexane is an organic compound that is used in a wide range of applications which include nanoparticle, cisplatin, macrogol, oxaliplatin, epoxy curing agent, chelating agent, polyamide resins, and other use. The increasing demand from the oilfield and water treatment industries act as the major driver for the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary :
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Diaminocyclohexane-Market-Research-511611
Key takeaways :
1. Epoxy curing agent held a significant share in the Diaminocyclohexane Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the adhesives & sealants sectors across the world. According to the European Adhesive and Sealant Industry, the adhesive & sealant sector in North America saw an increase of 23.1% in the production of adhesives and sealants in 2020.
2. Coatings industry held the largest share in the Diaminocyclohexane Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for diaminocyclohexane from the coating sectors across multiple regions. According to Japan Paint Manufacturers Association (JPMA), the total paints and coatings production in Japan reached 1645.96 million during the year 2019.
3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Diaminocyclohexane Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for diaminocyclohexane from the coating sector of the region. For instance, in July 2019, Asian Paints commenced the commercial production of coatings and intermediaries in the Mysore plant in India. The coatings manufacturing plant in Mysore has a total capacity of 211.88 million per annum.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511611
Segmental Analysis :
1. Such increasing production of adhesives and sealants is expected to increase the demand for diaminocyclohexane as it is used as an epoxy curing agent for use in adhesives, and sealants. This is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
2. Diaminocyclohexane is primarily used as an epoxy curing agent during the production of paints and coatings. Thus, an increase in the production of coatings is expected to increase the demand for diaminocyclohexane, leading to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
3. The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Diaminocyclohexane Market in 2021 up to 30%. The consumption of diaminocyclohexane is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the coating sector.
4. Diaminocyclohexane is used in downfield oil and gas wells where there is an acidic stream in order to prevent the bore piles installed in the oilfield grounds from corrosion. This, in turn, is expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Diaminocyclohexane industry are -
1. BASF
2. Invista
3. Rhodia (Solvay)
4. Radici Group
5. Toray
Click on the following link to buy the Diaminocyclohexane Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511611
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports :
A. Cyclohexanone Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15909/cyclohexanone-market.html
B. Pyridine Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17772/pyridine-market.html
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn