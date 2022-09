Hood Cleaners Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The market demand for Hood Cleaners is expected to be driven by rising commercial construction activities across various regions.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Hood Cleaners Market size is forecast to reach US$437.1 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027. Globally, the increasing need for hood cleaners or kitchen exhaust cleaners for eliminating the already accumulated grease inside the ducts, hoods, fans, and vents of kitchen exhaust systems, in the residential, and commercial sector is estimated to fuel the market over the forecast period. Rising adoption of DIY activities in emerging economies has also raised the need for baking soda, cleaning spray, and others, for hood cleaning. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.Click here to browse the complete report summary:Key Takeaways:This IndustryARC report on the Hood Cleaners Market highlights the following areas -1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Hood Cleaners Market due to the rising growth and investments in new residential activities. For instance, By 2022, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is estimated to have built 11.22 million urban homes. 11.3 million houses have been approved since the policy began on March 31, 2021. To date, 4.8 million of these have been completed.2. The rising production of new and more effective degreasers that are derived from plant-based materials rather than petrochemicals are expected to be the primary driving forces behind the growth of the Hood Cleaners Market.3. In the foreseeable future, the need for hood cleaners product is estimated to rise with the increasing global construction activities. For instance, as per the estimates provided by the Oxford Economics and Global Construction Perspectives, the global construction market is projected to grow by US$ 8 trillion by 2030, at an annual rate of 3.9%.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. Degreasers held the largest share with 27% in the Hood Cleaners Market in 2021 and is expected to continue their dominance over the period 2022-2027. Degreaser liquid & degreaser soaps are specially designed to penetrate and remove sticky oils, making cleaning quick and easy for the kitchen exhaust. Without scrubbing these products can eliminate filth, rust, film, and residue from the range hood in an instant.2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the Hood Cleaners Market with a share of 43.5% in 2021. The market in the region is witnessing expansion with the growth of new building and construction activities in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.3. The commercial sector dominated the Hood Cleaners Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027. The kitchen and preparation section is an important part of the commercial building structure which take up 40% of the total restaurant floorplan.4. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the government allocated Rs. 54,581 crore (US$ 7.64 billion) to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the Union Budget 2021. Currently, with the upsurge of new upcoming construction projects the Hood Cleaners Market is estimated to see substantial growth in the forecast period.Competitive Landscape:The top 5 players in the Hood Cleaners industry are -1. Ottawa.2. Hood-Pro Inc.3. Hood Cleaners.4. BEST HOOD CLEANING.5. Restaurant Technologies.