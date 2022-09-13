Sugar Free Market size is estimated to reach $259.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Sugar Free Market size is estimated to reach $259.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Free Market size is estimated to reach $259.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Sugar Free products are free from added sugar and artificial sweeteners. However, some products contain natural sugar, while some manufacturers use food additives as sugar substitutes to act as sweeteners like aspartame, which is 200 times sweeter than table sugar. Others are mannitol, erythritol, and xylitol, used as sugar substitutes. As per the U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA), the inclusion of fewer than 0.5 grams of sugar is considered sugar-free. The increasing prevalence of diabetics and obesity pushes consumers from high sugar-containing food and beverages to Sugar Free substitutes. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are leading diseases around the world causing most deaths.
1. Geographically, North America Sugar Free Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing demand for sugar free products by health-conscious consumers in the North American region.
2. Sugar Free Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for low-calorie beverages and the related cost-cutting benefit of the application of sugar substitutes. However, zero or less sugar beverage has high-potency sweeteners which have very distinctive after-tastes like bitterness and astringency, which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Sugar Free Market.
3. Sugar Free Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Sugar Free Market report.
1. The use of sugar in bakery products gives them crispiness owing to the property of the sugar and water bond. However, the use of sugars in dairy products limits diabetic people from consumption of such products. The report by FMGC Gurus in 2021, reported that 66% of consumers claim to reduce their sugar intake owing to health concerns. The soaring preference for sugar free bakery products is further propelling the growth of the Bakery segment.
2. The Sugar Free Market Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the hectic lifestyle and increasing consumption of fast-food resulting in increasing cases of obesity and related diseases like cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes, and others in the North American region.
3. Sugar Free Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, E-commerce Websites, and Others. The Supermarkets Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the easy availability of a variety of sugar free products, and the increasing demand for such products attributed to the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetics. Consumers set a high priority to reduce sugar intake.
1. Amy's Kitchen
2. Hain Celestial
3. Nature's Path Foods
4. Organic Valley
5. Albert's Organics
