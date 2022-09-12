Malic Acid Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Submit Release
Global Malic Acid Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand from the Food & Beverage Sector in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Malic Acid Market Price, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global malic acid market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-product forms, equipment types, and applications.

The report tracks the newest trends within the industry and studies their impact on the general market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, alongside analysing the market supported the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 189.5 million
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.3%

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Malic acid is an organic dicarboxylic acid found in nature that gives fruits and vegetables a pleasant sour flavour. Malic acid is used in the beverage, confectionery, and food industries, as well as in personal care products, for flavour enhancement, pH control, and preservation.

The global malic acid market can be segmented on the basis of product type.

Product type:

L-Malic Acid
D-Malic Acid
DL-Malic Acid

Market Trend

Malic acid’s popularity among obese and diabetic people has risen in recent years due to its increasing use in the production of sugarless confectioneries. Furthermore, regulatory agencies such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have approved malic acid’s use in food processing, boosting its sales.

Because of its lower hygroscopicity and higher solubility, malic acid is also used as a substitute for citric and tartaric acids in the detergent industry. It is also used as an ingredient in many cosmetic and personal care products because of its antioxidant properties, which help to keep the skin healthy and supple. Malic acid is used in the manufacturing of cough syrups, throat lozenges, toothpaste, mouthwash, and health supplements such as protein shakes and nutrition bars in the pharmaceutical industry.

Due to a stable supply and demand regime, average malic acid prices have remained stable in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue through 2025. In addition, developing food and beverage processing industries, particularly in emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Thailand, are expected to boost overall industrial growth in the coming years. Companies have expanded their production capacities as a result of innovations, developments, and increased product applications, a trend that has benefited the market significantly.

Because of rising disposable income, globalisation, and changing food consumption patterns in the region, Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand for processed foods. Commercialization of natural fruit-flavored drinks, as well as shifting consumption patterns, are expected to boost product penetration, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Key Market Players

The major players within the market are Bartek Ingredients Inc., Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited, Fuso Chemical Co.Ltd., Polynt SpA, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., Anhui Sealong Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Yongsan Chemicals Inc., The Chemical Company and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of those market players.

