Pharma Leaders crown Industry leaders, Healthcare Experts, Noted Doctors at the Pharma Leaders Power Brand Awards 2022

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sandeep Attawar, Dr. Sudip Shrestha, Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev, Dr. Ajit Kamath, Akums Drugs, Dolo 650, Dr Ashleys Limited, MGM New Bombay Hospital among others received Asia’s top healthcare Pharma Leaders Healthcare Power Brand Awards 2022Pharma Leaders, the healthcare media outfit of Network 7 Media Group organized its 15th Annual Pharma Leaders Summit & Healthcare Power Brand Awards on Saturday in Mumbai. The mega event witnessed top industry veterans, noted doctors, policy makers & doctors. Pharma Leaders Power Brand Awards honor excellence in healthcare innovations, spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. Since 1991, the Pharma Leaders Awards have recognized and honored some of the biggest names in recent times.Speaking on the announcement of winners, Dr. Satya Brahma said “The Annual Pharmaceutical Leadership Summit & Pharma leaders Leadership Awards conducted years after years, are truly India’s only dedicated celebration of excellence in healthcare innovation, pharmaceutical & medical excellence and brand transformation. Most eagerly awaited annual affair in India, these set of awards reflect benchmark of credibility, leadership spirit & regarded by the industry experts as “Pharmaleaders Power Brands & now Super Brands. Pharma Leaders Power Brand Awards are conferred to those Companies & Individuals who exhibit rare display of innovation for Outstanding Academic & Professional Leadership to individuals & Companies. This top recognition symbolizes the best out of best from chosen few.”. Pharma leaders, has recognized successful individuals and organizations that have empowered the healthcare industry in the global map by creating values & manufacturing prowess. These Pharma leaders and organizations inspire the public by motivating others to carry out their calls to action, by serving as a champion for their cause and by demonstrating a clear record of accomplishment in addressing urgent, relevant and complex healthcare needs , problems & solutions. They also maintain consistent, long-lasting relationships with the people and communities in which they work. They are truly trendsetters”.An Eminent Jury Members comprising of top & senior most professionals of the healthcare industry, government officials, business tycoons & policy makers decided more than 25 categories after the processes are reviewed & voted by the general public.Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, CEO, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Maharashtra, Hiran Chatterjee, Member Of The West Bengal Legislative Assembly & Famous Film Star & Dr Satya Brahma , Founder Chairman Of The Pharma Leaders Group conferred the awards in Mumbai 10th September 2022 at a glittering power packed gatherings.Pharma Leaders Power Brand Healthcare Award Winners 2022Indian Of The Year Cardiology 2022Dr. Sandeep Attawar,Program Director & Chair,Heart/Lung Transplantation & Assist Devices, KIMS HospitalsIndia’s Most Promising & Innovative Healthcare Leader Of The Year 2022Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev,Chairman & Managing Director,Jothydev's Diabetes Research CenterIndia’s Most Trusted Innovative Logistics & Supply Chain Company 2022CRYOPDPIconic Global Healthcare Leader Of The Year 2022Dr. Sudip Shrestha,Founder & Executive Chairman,Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Center, NepalIndia’s Most Promising Dynamic & Innovative Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022Dr. Vilas Ramkrishna Lokhande, Promoter Director,Remedium Lifecare LimitedIndia’s Most Promising & Dynamic Leader In Pharma Apis & Intermediates 2022Dr. Ajit Kamath,Promoter & Managing Director,Arch Pharmalabs Ltd.Distinguished International Expert In Clinical Neurology & Neuroscience 2022Dr. Naeem Sadiq,Founder & Medical Director,Plexus Neuro and Stem Cell Research CenterMost Promising Woman Healthcare Leader In Radiology & Imaging 2022Dr. Geeta Shah,Consultant Radiologist & Founder,Advanced Radiology CentreIndia’s Most Promising & Innovative Pharma Api Company Of The Year 2022Medec Dragon Pvt LtdInnovative New Product Launch Of The Year 2022BONEOIndia’s Most Valuable & Innovative Hospital Of The Year 2022Mgm New Bombay HospitalIndia’s Most Promising & Dynamic Enterprise In Crams & Cdmo 2022Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.India’s Most Respected & Admired Neurosurgeon Of The Year 2022Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla,Chief Neurosurgeon,Dr. Rao’s Hospital in NeurosciencesIndia’s Most Respected & Admired Colorectal Surgeon & Proctologist 2022Dr. Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah,Senior Consultant – Colorectal Surgery,Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeon,Apollo Institute of Colorectal SurgeryBreakthrough Pioneering Research Enterprise In Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapies 2022Murli Krishna Pharma Private Ltd.Innovative & Emerging Company Of The Year 2022BLISSONBreakthrough Innovative Product In Patient-Care 2022CARBECINMost Innovative & Promising Smart Skincare Brand Of The Year 2022FORTISILHealthcare Reformer Of The Year 2022Dr. Sudhakar Shinde,Chief Executive Officer,Ayushman Bharat,MaharashtraHealthcare Excellence In Dengue TreatmentDr. Manaan Gandhi,Dr. Gandhi's The Integral AyurvedaPharma Leaders Young Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020Dr. Varun Kamat,Managing Director,PharmykaPhysician’s Most Trusted Made In India Brand 2022DOLO 650Most Promising Pharma Export Company Of The Year 2022Dr Ashleys Limited

