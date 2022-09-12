Pharma Leaders crown Industry leaders, Healthcare Experts, Noted Doctors at the Pharma Leaders Power Brand Awards 2022
Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, CEO, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Maharashtra, Hiran Chatterjee, Member Of The West Bengal Legislative Assembly & Famous Film Star & Dr Satya Brahma, Founder Chairman Of The Pharma Leaders Group
An Eminent Jury Members comprising of top & senior most professionals of the healthcare industry, business tycoons & policy makers were involved in the process
Pharma Leaders, the healthcare media outfit of Network 7 Media Group organized its 15th Annual Pharma Leaders Summit & Healthcare Power Brand Awards on Saturday in Mumbai. The mega event witnessed top industry veterans, noted doctors, policy makers & doctors. Pharma Leaders Power Brand Awards honor excellence in healthcare innovations, spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. Since 1991, the Pharma Leaders Awards have recognized and honored some of the biggest names in recent times.
Speaking on the announcement of winners, Dr. Satya Brahma said “The Annual Pharmaceutical Leadership Summit & Pharma leaders Leadership Awards conducted years after years, are truly India’s only dedicated celebration of excellence in healthcare innovation, pharmaceutical & medical excellence and brand transformation. Most eagerly awaited annual affair in India, these set of awards reflect benchmark of credibility, leadership spirit & regarded by the industry experts as “Pharmaleaders Power Brands & now Super Brands. Pharma Leaders Power Brand Awards are conferred to those Companies & Individuals who exhibit rare display of innovation for Outstanding Academic & Professional Leadership to individuals & Companies. This top recognition symbolizes the best out of best from chosen few.”. Pharma leaders, has recognized successful individuals and organizations that have empowered the healthcare industry in the global map by creating values & manufacturing prowess. These Pharma leaders and organizations inspire the public by motivating others to carry out their calls to action, by serving as a champion for their cause and by demonstrating a clear record of accomplishment in addressing urgent, relevant and complex healthcare needs , problems & solutions. They also maintain consistent, long-lasting relationships with the people and communities in which they work. They are truly trendsetters”.
Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, CEO, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Maharashtra, Hiran Chatterjee, Member Of The West Bengal Legislative Assembly & Famous Film Star & Dr Satya Brahma, Founder Chairman Of The Pharma Leaders Group conferred the awards in Mumbai 10th September 2022 at a glittering power packed gatherings.
Pharma Leaders Power Brand Healthcare Award Winners 2022
Indian Of The Year Cardiology 2022
Dr. Sandeep Attawar,Program Director & Chair,Heart/Lung Transplantation & Assist Devices, KIMS Hospitals
India’s Most Promising & Innovative Healthcare Leader Of The Year 2022
Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev,Chairman & Managing Director,Jothydev's Diabetes Research Center
India’s Most Trusted Innovative Logistics & Supply Chain Company 2022
CRYOPDP
Iconic Global Healthcare Leader Of The Year 2022
Dr. Sudip Shrestha,Founder & Executive Chairman,Nepal Cancer Hospital and Research Center, Nepal
India’s Most Promising Dynamic & Innovative Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022
Dr. Vilas Ramkrishna Lokhande, Promoter Director,Remedium Lifecare Limited
India’s Most Promising & Dynamic Leader In Pharma Apis & Intermediates 2022
Dr. Ajit Kamath,Promoter & Managing Director,Arch Pharmalabs Ltd.
Distinguished International Expert In Clinical Neurology & Neuroscience 2022
Dr. Naeem Sadiq,Founder & Medical Director,Plexus Neuro and Stem Cell Research Center
Most Promising Woman Healthcare Leader In Radiology & Imaging 2022
Dr. Geeta Shah,Consultant Radiologist & Founder,Advanced Radiology Centre
India’s Most Promising & Innovative Pharma Api Company Of The Year 2022
Medec Dragon Pvt Ltd
Innovative New Product Launch Of The Year 2022
BONEO
India’s Most Valuable & Innovative Hospital Of The Year 2022
Mgm New Bombay Hospital
India’s Most Promising & Dynamic Enterprise In Crams & Cdmo 2022
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
India’s Most Respected & Admired Neurosurgeon Of The Year 2022
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla,Chief Neurosurgeon,Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Neurosciences
India’s Most Respected & Admired Colorectal Surgeon & Proctologist 2022
Dr. Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah,Senior Consultant – Colorectal Surgery,Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeon,Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery
Breakthrough Pioneering Research Enterprise In Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapies 2022
Murli Krishna Pharma Private Ltd.
Innovative & Emerging Company Of The Year 2022
BLISSON
Breakthrough Innovative Product In Patient-Care 2022
CARBECIN
Most Innovative & Promising Smart Skincare Brand Of The Year 2022
FORTISIL
Healthcare Reformer Of The Year 2022
Dr. Sudhakar Shinde,Chief Executive Officer,Ayushman Bharat,Maharashtra
Healthcare Excellence In Dengue Treatment
Dr. Manaan Gandhi,Dr. Gandhi's The Integral Ayurveda
Pharma Leaders Young Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020
Dr. Varun Kamat,Managing Director,Pharmyka
Physician’s Most Trusted Made In India Brand 2022
DOLO 650
Most Promising Pharma Export Company Of The Year 2022
Dr Ashleys Limited
