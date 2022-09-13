Easy-Clean Glass Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players
The Increasing Adoption of Solar Energy Drives the Easy-Clean Glass MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Easy-Clean Glass Market size is forecasted to reach US$5.8 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.Glass has a porous surface that over time can become filled with dirt and impart a dull appearance. Easy clean glass is made by applying a very thin coating, which chemically bonds with the surface of the glass, and fills the microscopic pores, thus forming an easy clean surface. This transparent coating completely adheres to the glass surface and provides protection that repels both water and oil-based stains. Two types of coatings can be used to make easy-clean glass, hydrophobic coatings, and hydrophilic coatings. Hydrophilic coatings are based on titanium dioxide and are also photolytic. Hydrophobic coatings are based on waxes, silica, or polymers such as fluorinated silanes. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Easy-Clean Glass Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominates the easy-clean glass market on account of the mature automotive and construction industries in the region.
2. Easy-clean glass is a low-maintenance glass made by depositing a thin layer of hydrophilic or hydrophobic coatings.
3. Easy-clean glass saves a lot of maintenance costs, reduces water consumption during cleaning, and does not require using chemicals. This makes it eco-friendly.
4. The major opportunity for this market is high research spending and exploring the possibility of using easy clean glass in computers, smartphones, and other electronics where fingerprints are undesirable.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Two types of coatings are used to make glass easy to clean, hydrophobic coatings and hydrophilic coatings. Hydrophobic coatings do not allow water to bond with the surface of the glass and are based on waxes or polymers like fluorinated silanes. The coated surfaces of the glass become water-resistant and repel water, oil, and other aqueous solutions allowing for easy cleaning of the glass. Hydrophilic coatings use titanium dioxide film. This coating is also photolytic, it uses ultraviolet light to break down the organic dirt on the glass.
2. Due to its hydrophilic nature, water slides off the surface washing away the dirt and grime without leaving any streaks on the glass, this makes the glass easy to clean. Hence, hydrophilic coatings are expected to dominate the global easy-clean glass market.
3. Glass is widely used in the construction industry on account of its properties, glass is electric resistant, chemical resistant, and remains unaffected by climatic changes. According to Glass for Europe, the largest market for flat glass market is the building and construction industry, which consumes 80% of the total flat glass produced. Glass has various architectural applications in doors, windows, partitions, skylights, fencing, etc. Glass can add beauty to the structures regarding its property to transmit, absorb or refract light.
4. According to the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), private residential construction spending in the US rose 1.3% in January 2022 compared to December 2021 and 13.4% from January 2021, while private non-residential construction spending increased 1.8% from December 2021 to January 2022 and 7.3% from January 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Easy-Clean Glass industry are -
1. Saint Gobain
2. Nippon Sheet Glass
3. Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.
4. Asahi Glass Co.
5. Viridian Glass
