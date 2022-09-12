TENILLE TOWNES TAKES HOME FOUR WINS AT THE 2022 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD

Calgary, AB, Sept. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DALLAS SMITH CONTINUES STREAK WITH FOURTH MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR WIN AND CELEBRATES WITH AMAZON MUSIC AND ALEXA FANS' CHOICE AWARD

THE REKLAWS EARN GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR WIN FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

ANDREW HYATT WINS FIRST CCMA AWARD TAKING HOME THE TITLE OF RISING STAR



2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD media assets available HERE

Commemorating its 10th year in Calgary, the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) celebrated the 40th Annual CCMA Awards presented by TD tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary's own Tenille Townes owned the night with four award wins, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year and holding on to her title of Spotify Female Artist of the Year for the fourth consecutive year.

In addition to her win from last night (Songwriter(s) of the Year), tonight Alberta's Townes also celebrated wins in the FORD F-150 Album of the Year (Masquerades) and Single of the Year categories.

Taking home the title of Male Artist of the Year, Dallas Smith also celebrated with fans when he earned the Amazon Music and Alexa Fans' Choice Award. His win was preceded by The Reklaws celebrating a second Group or Duo of the Year win. The evening was rounded out with Andrew Hyatt earning his first-ever CCMA Award in the Rising Star category.

OFFICIAL 2022 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD WINNERS:

Entertainer of the Year

Tenille Townes

FORD F-150 Album of the Year

Masquerades — Tenille Townes

Amazon Music and Alexa Fans' Choice

Dallas Smith

Spotify Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Townes

Group or Duo of the Year

The Reklaws

Male Artist of the Year

Dallas Smith

Single of the Year

"Girl Who Didn't Care" — Tenille Townes

Rising Star

Andrew Hyatt

For more information regarding the Canadian Country Music Association and the 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD, please visit https://www.ccma.org/.

To view a full list of the 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD winners, visit ccma.org.

