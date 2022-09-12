3sixT Set To Provide An Exclusive Release For Impact Zero's Brand New iPhone 14 Product Launch

With the upcoming release of the iPhone 14, 3sixT will release a bundle from Impact Zero with everything needed for the new smartphone. The combination of product and warranty offerings gives customers complete peace of mind.

iPhone announced its 14th flagship device launch on September 8th. As with any new smartphone release, the question arises of how to ensure the device is fully protected to provide long-lasting use.

3sixT will provide a brand-new bundle, just for the iPhone 14, to provide that peace of mind in combination with stylish accessories. The bundle from Impact Zero’s line goes above and beyond expectations to ensure iPhone 14 owners have everything they need.

The Impact Zero line provides stylish protection for tech devices with options for multiple brands and types of smartphones. Sold exclusively by 3sixT, this line has already received five-star reviews for its existing products.

Unmatched protection guarantees

This new bundle will include a high-impact case and a screen protector to keep the iPhone 14 safe. The two will work together to prevent any damage to the smartphone while adding the benefit of a stylish case and look like no other on the market.

The warranty in the bundle is truly impressive. It includes a lifetime product warranty for the case and screen protector that provides a repair or replacement in the event it should break or be damaged. Not only that, but there is also a 2-year device protection plan as well. Should the iPhone be dropped while in the case, 3sixT will either repair or replace the device for free.

With the known quality of the Impact Zero smartphone case line, this bundle is everything a new iPhone 14 user will need to keep their device safe and protected.

A great new product from a mobile accessory leader

Australian brand 3sixT has a history of providing high-quality and affordable accessories for smartphones and tablets. With a world-class warranty program, customers know everything they purchase will be the best possible.

At only eight years old, this brand is already smashing through industry ceilings in the most sustainable way possible. The APCO member has products available online and in more than 8,000 brick-and-mortar stores.

Wherever a smartphone owner prefers to shop, they’ll be able to get their hands on the Impact Zero iPhone 14 bundle just in time for it to protect and accessorize their new phone.

Conclusion

The release of a new iPhone from Apple always opens the door for the need to purchase protection. When investing in a top-of-the-line smartphone, people want the best protection to go with it to maintain their investment. This is where companies like 3sixT come in to allow smartphone users to rest assured their device is in good hands.

3sixT is going above and beyond with their protection and warranty guarantees and high-quality smartphone accessories. Their new Impact Zero bundle, just for the iPhone 14, is sure to live up to the rest of 3sixT’s sustainable and quality products.

Media Contact

3sixT

Jessica Deleeuw

Australia