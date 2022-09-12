Submit Release
God Will Turn the Twisters and Tornadoes of Your Life into Bright, Sunny Days

Xulon Press presents an inspirational memoir; a real-life lesson to pursue God with all your strength and never succumb to the lies of the devil.

DAWSONVILLE, Ga., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Katie Holmes inspires readers with her very personal yet relatable story in Unanchored: When God Writes the Script ($17.99, paperback, 9781662851551; $7.99, e-book, 9781662851568).

Holmes had a childhood dream to anchor the nightly news. As an eight-year-old, using a hairbrush as a pretend microphone, she would practice her scripts in front of a mirror. In her twenties, her dream became a reality when her career as a news anchor began. Sadly, she found herself faced with tragic news of her own as she mourned the love of her life. Navigating life with unmeasurable grief, she ran into the arms of someone other than God. Vulnerable and broken, she explains to readers how the devil infiltrated to deceive her. However, her defining moment was the day she surrendered it all to God. According to Holmes, God wrote a new script for her life, written better than she could have imagined. Readers will be inspired by her story of victory with God's grace.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Holmes said, "The Lord laid it on my heart that it was time to share my story."

Formerly, 4th and 2nd runner-up in the Mrs. USA Ambassador competition, Holmes took home the crown and the national title in 2019 after dedicating her competition to the glory of God the Father. She enjoys sharing her story with others and providing motivation to pursue dreams, no matter the obstacles. Holmes is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Atlanta and has served in many leadership and volunteer roles. She holds a B.A. in Communication with an emphasis in broadcast journalism from Fort Hays State University and currently pursuing a master's degree in Leadership Studies with a concentration in Organizational Leadership. Holmes and her husband have been married fourteen years and reside in Atlanta, GA. They are the parents of one daughter and pet parents to one very spoiled long coat chihuahua. Holmes is a dedicated royal watcher and a huge Princess Diana fan. In fact, she has a Princess Diana collection that spans 40 years—ever since watching the royal wedding in 1981.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Unanchored: When God Writes the Script is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

