Author Frank Saponaro's new book "Living Between the Lines" is a stunning autobiographical tale following one man's journey through life and his varied experiences.

Recent release "Living Between the Lines" from Page Publishing author Frank Saponaro follows the author's life from his adolescence through to his thrilling and dangerous career as a wildland firefighter. As Sap, as he is known, moves through the various stages of life, important lessons and experiences shape him and his worldview, leading him along a varied and difficult path.

THORNTON, Colo., Sep. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frank Saponaro, a retired elementary school teacher, wildland firefighter, and naturalist, has completed his new book "Living Between the Lines": a thought-provoking memoir of one man's life as he journeys through the various high and lows, experiencing all life has to offer and tackling multiple career paths to find what truly calls to him.

"They were a house of Saps, six in all with Momma and Poppa Sap, managing the family circus," writes Saponaro. "He wasn't always known as supersonic Sap, but he soon learned what he was capable of achieving. The world around him changed, and so did his name. He got busy, 'Living Between the Lines.'"

Published by Page Publishing, Frank Saponaro's enlightening tale is a poignant portrait of the author's life full of wisdom and a dash of humor and suspense that come together to create a stirring narrative for readers of all backgrounds to enjoy. As each chapter of Sap's life unfolds, his experiences and connections with others change his and their lives forever and culminate in an eye-opening conclusion that will remain with readers long after completing Saponaro's story.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Living Between the Lines" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing