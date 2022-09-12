Submit Release
A Must-Have Novel For History Buffs: An Entertaining Combination of Fact, Fiction and Compelling Speculation About Mercy Otis Warren

Xulon Press presents an intriguing read for anyone interested in 18th century history with a concentrated focus on the founding of the American Republic.

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author William Cibbarelli, Ph.D. spins a remarkable story about a prominent 18th century female writer in The Quality of Mercy: A Revolutionary Lady's Tale ($18.99, paperback, 9781662851834; $28.99, hardcover, 9781662851841; $8.99, e-book, 9781662851858).

Cibbarelli's novel blends historical facts and speculations with creative fictional elements to tell the life story of Mercy Otis Warren (1728-1814). Mercy, the sister of James Otis, was a self-educated eighteenth-century woman, recognized by the Founding Fathers as an expert in English Constitutional and Common Law. She was a playwright, poet, pamphleteer, historian, political activist and theorist. She was also a consummate letter writer whose participation and contributions during and after the American Revolution earned her the appellations as the "Conscience of the American Revolution" and the "Mother of the Bill of Rights." Reader's will appreciate Cibbarelli's well-researched facts and details while getting a special glimpse into the life of America's first female historian.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Cibbarelli said, "The life and achievements of a unique woman who by 18th century social norms should not have existed or garnered the recognition and fame by the empowered men shaping the future of America."

William Cibbarelli was born in Bronx, NY and currently lives in Florida. He received his B.A. from Pace College, an M.A in Medieval Renaissance History from Fordham University, and a Ph.D. in American History from Stony Brook University. Cibbarelli served 21 years in the United States Marine Corps and worked in the telecommunications industry until retirement. He enjoys reading, exercise, photography, music, art and enjoying life.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Quality of Mercy: A Revolutionary Lady's Tale is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

William Cibbarelli, Ph.D., Salem Author Services, (917) 375-1264, cibb4744@att.net

