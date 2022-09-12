Author Pens Part One of a Fictional Yet Fact-Filled Book Series Combining Christian Themes With History

Xulon Press presents an action-packed Christian adventure written to appeal to Christians readers who enjoy history and inspiration.

TEHACHAPI, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Larry Trapp introduces the premier book in his entertaining Christian fictional series, The Harlin Saga Part One: Sara's Legacy ($16.99, paperback, 9781662858000; $7.99, e-book, 9781662858017).

Part one of Trapp's Harlin Saga series begins with a story that demonstrates the courage and endurance of a young Mid-Western woman named Sara Harlin. Readers will follow Sara's journey from leaving her parents who disowned her, to arriving at the silver mining town of Virginia City, Nevada, and then onto the gold stampede of the Alaskan Territory. Danger and hardship are persistent on this trek, but Sara courageously faces the challenges and navigates unbelievable odds to secure her godly legacy. Readers will enjoy every page of this action-packed adventure as Sara enters a new era of America's past. What will Sara do and how much will she risk to save the life of a newborn baby? How far will she go to fulfill the charge of Matthew 25:40? This book provides a lesson of overcoming challenges and learning a legacy of redemption and Christian heritage at the turn of a new and modern century.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Trapp said, "First, I want to credit the Lord with giving me the desire to just sit down and put my thoughts on paper. But there are two things that I am passionate about: fictional literature and historical veracity. In other words, I wanted to write a book, or series of books, that are challenging to Christians, fictional in structure and true to the facts."

Larry Trapp was born in California and has spent his entire life, other than his service in the U. S. Army, residing less than 50 miles away from his birth city of Bakersfield. Trapp earned a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management from the master's University in Santa Clarita, California. During his 22 years of teaching at Heritage Oak School in his hometown of Tehachapi, he earned a Master of Education from Ashford University. Teaching at a Classical Christian school allowed Trapp to teach both literature and history, along with Bible.

Trapp felt the desire to write so he followed this endeavor to become an author. In doing so, he spent a long period of time formulating and planning his Harlin Saga trilogy. Trapp's passion is reading literature and history, along with music. He also enjoys playing electric bass guitar in his church's worship team. He also played bass guitar in a semi-professional Contemporary Christian Band called, "Secondwind." The band released 3 albums with many original songs written by Trapp or his brother.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Harlin Saga Part One: Sara's Legacy is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Larry Trapp, Salem Author Services, (661) 822-0273, trapplarry3@gmail.com

SOURCE Xulon Press