Prima Systems achieves ISO 27001 Information Security Certification

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prima Systems, an industry leading business process outsourcing (BPO) and management company, today announced that it has received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization.

Achieving this internationally recognized standard is validation of Prima Systems commitment to best-in-class business processes and security procedures. This certification enables us to demonstrate to our current and future customers, that we take the safeguard of their data seriously, says Prima Systems Chief operating Officer, Shakil Chowdhry.

Prima Systems accomplished this certification for provisioning of Business Process outsourcing (BPO) Services that includes IT Infrastructure Support, Inbound/outbound Patient Calls, Revenue Cycle Management, Finance & Accounting Services, Back Office with Front Desk Management, Human Resource/On-boarding, Digital Marketing, Custom Software Development and Data Warehousing with Business Analytics.

The 6-month rigorous processes involved included Gap Analysis and afterwards, improvements in policies & procedures and compliance with applicable regulations and standard such as: Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) etc. Additionally, Risk assessment was made to formulate action plans for physical and virtual security of Assets & IT Infrastructure. Awareness, training, and evaluation sessions were conducted across the board to make employees understand the importance of Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard, policies & protocols prior to implementation.

"This certification allows Prima Systems to meet compliance and security standards for customers who are looking for guarantee of our Information security practices," says Prima Systems Manager Compliance & Security, Syeda Uzma.

Prima Systems certificate was issued after the completion of a formal audit performed by SGS, an independent and accredited certification body headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, which provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services accredited by the UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation service) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications.

About Prima Systems

Prima Systems is a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) management company aimed at helping organizations achieve the transformation necessary to meet business excellence. The company provides a complete suite of outsourcing services with advanced technology, best in class partnerships and proven business processes that transform into greater productivity and efficiency.

