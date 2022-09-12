ATP 250, WTA 500 Tournaments to Be Played on Innovative Laykold Systems

The San Diego Open and Laykold, leader in hard court tennis surfaces, signed a three-year deal to be the surface of the WTA 500 tournament this fall. The ATP 250 event will also be played on the same surface. 2022 marks the second consecutive year that the San Diego Open will host an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament at the Barnes Tennis Center and signals the long-awaited return of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) to San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Diego Open and Laykold, leader in hard court tennis surfaces, signed a three-year deal to be the surface of the WTA 500 tournament this fall. The ATP 250 event will also be played on the same surface. 2022 marks the second consecutive year that the San Diego Open will host an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament at the Barnes Tennis Center and signals the long-awaited return of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) to San Diego.

"Laykold has been trusted in the tennis court industry for 75 years, so we're proud that the San Diego Open trusts us to deliver a world-class surface for the next three years. Tournaments and facilities that expect the best in quality and consistency know that Laykold will deliver," stated Bernard Faye, Sales Manager for the Western USA and Canada at Laykold.

The courts will be installed by Corey Hardick and CH Court Tech, installers of the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, as well as the courts for the Aviators and Breakers World Team Tennis franchises.

Ryan Redondo, Tournament Director and CEO of the Barnes Tennis Center , added "We are very excited to partner with Laykold and their superior product in the tennis industry. Laykold has provided quality work with the Barnes Tennis Center in our many resurfacing projects over the last 20 years and they were our first call when we announced our commitments to hosting the ATP and WTA500 events."

In a few short years, Redondo has turned the Barnes Tennis Center into a thriving tennis community, and his hard work has played a role in bringing professional tennis back to San Diego.

Long regarded as a hotbed for tennis, Southern California will see women's professional tennis return to the area for the first time since 2015 at the San Diego Open this fall. Previous WTA champions in San Diego include Billie Jean King, Tracy Austin, Jennifer Capriati, Conchita Martínez, Martina Hingis, Venus Williams, Mary Pierce, Maria Sharapova, Svetlana Kuznetsova, and Samantha Stosur.

Laykold is the official playing surface of the US Open, renowned for being the most intense hard-court tournament in the professional tennis world. Laykold is also the trusted court of the Miami Open, Western and Southern Open, Winston Salem, Canadian Open, and Dallas Open.

The San Diego Open will take place from September 17th to 25th for the ATP 250 and October 8th to 16th for the WTA 500 tournament. Tickets are on sale now. See http://www.barnessdopen.com for more details.

About Laykold

Laykold Manufactured by APT, is Sport Group's, the worlds largest sport surfacing company, global court brand. It is the choice of premier tennis facilities and major events across the world, including the US Open, the Miami Open (since 1985), the Western Southern Open, the Canadian Open, the Dallas Open, Fed Cups, and Davis Cups. The Laykold range includes a wide variety of hard court, and cushion court systems to meet the needs of the modern players and athlete. Laykold is the only court brand with gel technology, these courts provide greater force reduction and are made from 60% renewal materials.

