Nutritional Consultant and Christian Author Shares Her Personal Health Testimony--and How She Received Health, Healing and Wholeness in Him

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2022 Author Maureen Wild motivates readers to live a healthier life by seeking a deeper relationship with God in Getting to the Root by Connecting to the Vine: Finding Health, Healing, and Wholeness through God's Voice ($17.99, paperback, 9781662856853; $8.99, e-book, 9781662856860).

Maureen Wild knows firsthand that being unhealthy prevents a person from living life to the fullest and walking in the purpose God has planned for them. So, when she was seeking to find root cause answers to her physical pain, God took her on a life-changing journey of healing and transformation in body, mind and spirit. By sharing her personal health testimony with readers, she emphasizes the importance of getting to the root cause of all issues, which can only be done by connecting to God, the vine. Through Scripture, Wild transparently describes her journey to obtain the root cause answers—physically, emotionally and spiritually—that she desperately needed to achieve health, healing, and wholeness in Christ to benefit all aspects of her life.

Her book includes special journaling sections with an emphasis on sitting in God's presence, with clever analogies of weeds (health issues) and how they can only be exterminated by getting to the root. Wild uses the acrostic "WILD" to provide readers with practical steps to draw closer to and claim victory in Jesus. This book will be appreciated by anyone seeking their own root cause answers in order to deepen a relationship with Jesus Christ.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, she said, "A deeply passionate desire to share God's healing with others and the journey He took me on so others could experience Him too. Share about root cause answers and not just superficial 'band-aids.'"

Maureen Wild's work experience extends more than thirty years in a variety of positions in health-related fields, both faith-based and secular. She passionately desires to help and encourage others identify the root cause to their physical, emotional and spiritual issues, and find their health, healing and wholeness in Christ. Wild audited a two-year biblical theology ministry program and studied to become a Nutritional Consultant. Combining her passions to live in Jesus and to help others, God birthed this book. Although this is her first book, she is also a ghost writer for a monthly healthy living magazine, writes blogs and newsletter articles, and is a contributing author for a professional health information management resource manual. Wild lives in Arizona with her husband, Mike, and adorable dog, Daisy. She enjoys sports, swimming, hiking, kayaking, biking, pickleball, journaling and taking WILD God adventures. She seeks to hear and watch God's miracles every day while learning new things. For more information about the author or her book, visit http://www.WILDinJesus.com.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Getting to the Root by Connecting to the Vine: Finding Health, Healing, and Wholeness through God's Voice is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Maureen Wild, Salem Author Services, (360) 929-4959, WILDinJesus@outlook.com

