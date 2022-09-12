Biosensors Market Insights and Industry Outlook By 2026

Biosensors Market

The rise in demand for home care medical devices & increasing use of biosensors in these devices across the globe has fueled the growth of the biosensor market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major factors driving the growth of the Biosensor market in Asia-Pacific include increasing per capita income in several countries, increasing government initiatives to improve the healthcare sector, and the focus of leading manufacturers on expanding their geographic presence among emerging manufacturers. To tap the high growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific country market.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, technology and region. On the basis of product, the global biosensor market is segmented into wearable biosensors and non-wearable biosensors. On the basis of technology, the market is classified into electrochemical biosensors, optical biosensors, piezoelectric biosensors, thermal biosensors, and nanomechanical biosensors. By region, it is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Major factors driving the biosensor market include rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, rise in biotechnology R&D, and growing demand for home care medical devices. Further, significant increase in the use of biosensors in glucose monitoring devices is driving the market growth. High costs associated with these devices and inclination to adopt new treatment devices are the major factors hindering the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements in biosensors making them portable and easy to handle are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Some of the major players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, AgaMatrix Holdings LLC, DowDupont Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric, LifeScan, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Nova Biomedical, PHC Holdings Co., Ltd. and Siemens Healthcare.

