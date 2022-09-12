New Haven Barracks/ Fatal ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B5002852

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/11/22, 1948 hours

STREET: Woods off Colin Drive

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cove Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt trail

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Matthew White

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: CF Moto

VEHICLE MODEL: ATV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor contact damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/11/22 at approximately 1948 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-ATV crash in the woods off Colin Drive, south of the intersection with Cove Road in the Town of Bristol. The operator was identified as Matthew White (54) of Bristol, VT. White was pronounced deceased on scene.

Initial investigation indicates White drove his ATV up a hill while marking the trail for later hunting, at which time it overturned and landed on him. Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Bristol Fire Department, Bristol Rescue Squad, Bristol Police Department and Middlebury Police Department. This incident remains under investigation.

COURT ACTION: N

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.