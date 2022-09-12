New Haven Barracks/ Fatal ATV Crash
CASE#: 22B5002852
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 09/11/22, 1948 hours
STREET: Woods off Colin Drive
TOWN: Bristol
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cove Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt trail
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Matthew White
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: CF Moto
VEHICLE MODEL: ATV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor contact damage
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/11/22 at approximately 1948 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-ATV crash in the woods off Colin Drive, south of the intersection with Cove Road in the Town of Bristol. The operator was identified as Matthew White (54) of Bristol, VT. White was pronounced deceased on scene.
Initial investigation indicates White drove his ATV up a hill while marking the trail for later hunting, at which time it overturned and landed on him. Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Bristol Fire Department, Bristol Rescue Squad, Bristol Police Department and Middlebury Police Department. This incident remains under investigation.
COURT ACTION: N
