Submit Release
News Search

There were 356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 237,960 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Fatal ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 22B5002852

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 09/11/22, 1948 hours

 

STREET: Woods off Colin Drive

 

TOWN: Bristol

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cove Road

 

WEATHER: Clear

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dirt trail

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Matthew White

 

AGE: 54

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

 

VEHICLE MAKE: CF Moto

 

VEHICLE MODEL: ATV

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor contact damage

 

INJURIES: Fatal

 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

On 09/11/22 at approximately 1948 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-ATV crash in the woods off Colin Drive, south of the intersection with Cove Road in the Town of Bristol. The operator was identified as Matthew White (54) of Bristol, VT. White was pronounced deceased on scene.

 

 

Initial investigation indicates White drove his ATV up a hill while marking the trail for later hunting, at which time it overturned and landed on him. Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor.

 

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Bristol Fire Department, Bristol Rescue Squad, Bristol Police Department and Middlebury Police Department. This incident remains under investigation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: N

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Fatal ATV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.