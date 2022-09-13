Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027 : IndustryARC
Surging Recognition of Augmentation Therapy is Therefore Fueling The Growth of the Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market size is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The burgeoning product pipeline for Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency is set to drive the Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market. The increasing awareness regarding Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency including treatment termed augmentation therapy is set to propel the growth of the Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, North America Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market is accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The market is also poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of respiratory ailments and improved rate of diagnostics for Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency with treatment termed augmentation therapy in the North American region.
2. Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency and the effective distribution network of leading manufacturers of augmentation therapy medications. However, the soaring cost and the reduced diagnostic rate for the ailment are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market.
3. Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market based on the type of treatment can be further segmented into Augmentation Therapy, Bronchodilators, Corticosteroids, Oxygen Therapy, and Alpha-1 Proteinase Inhibitor. The Augmentation Therapy Segment held the largest market share in 2021.
2. The Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market based on end user can be further segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Pharmacies, and Others. The Hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of augmentation therapy in hospitals for cases of Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency.
3. The Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.
4. Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) is an under-recognized genetic condition that influences nearly 1 in 2000 to 1 in 5000 individuals and predisposes to early-onset emphysema and liver disease.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment industry are -
1. Pfizer Inc.
2. Baxter International Inc.
3. AstraZeneca Plc.
4. Grifols S.A.
5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
