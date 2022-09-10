Foreign Minister pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

VIETNAM, September 10 - HÀ NỘI — Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn came to the residence of UK Ambassador to Việt Nam to extend his condolences over the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.

Writing in the condolence book, Sơn stressed his respect for the Queen's fine sentiments towards Việt Nam and her support for fostering the cooperative ties between the two nations. He extended his deepest condolences to the Royal Family, government and people of the UK.

"Also among the delegation were some of the most recent former Vietnamese Ambassadors to the UK and it was chance for us to hear their memories of Her Majesty The Queen," the UK Embassy in Hà Nội said in a Facebook post.

The UK Embassy in Hà Nội and the UK Consulate General in HCM City have opened books of condolences for people to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier on September 9, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc sent a message of condolences to King Charles III, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended condolences to Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss, and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ did the same to Speaker of the House of Lords John McFall and Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving monarch in British history, reigning for 70 years (1952-2022). She passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. — VNS