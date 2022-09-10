Submit Release
Việt Nam aims to reinforce relations with Egypt: Foreign Minister

VIETNAM, September 10 -  

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn hosted a reception for Egyptian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Aly Kamel Aly in Hà Nội on Friday, during which he said Việt Nam attaches importance to the bilateral traditional friendship and wishes to enhance multifaceted cooperative ties.

Applauding bilateral relations, especially in politics and diplomacy, trade, and education, Sơn asked the two sides to keep coordinating with each other to bring cooperation on par with its huge potential by increasing mutual visits and meetings between their Parties, States, localities, and enterprises.

He suggested the two sides step up trade and investment ties to soon reach the target of US$1 billion in bilateral trade each year, along with connections in tourism, culture, and education - training.

The minister said he hoped the two foreign ministries will work to effectively bring into play the mechanism of the Inter-Governmental Committee, and organise practical activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Việt Nam-Egypt diplomatic relations in 2023 (September 1, 1963 - 2023).

For his part, the Egyptian official said his country also treasures and wishes to deepen the traditional friendship with Việt Nam.

He agreed with directions suggested by the Vietnamese minister, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt will work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart to increase the exchange of high-level delegations and meetings and improve effective cooperation in trade, investment, transport, tourism and education and training, among others, thereby contributing to friendship and multifaceted ties.

Earlier the same day, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Quang Hiệu and Egyptian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Aly Kamel Aly co-chaired the ninth political consultation between the two ministries.

They expressed their delight at the progress in the two countries’ cooperation. They also agreed on measures to strengthen collaboration between the two ministries as well as Việt Nam-Egypt cooperative relations in politics - diplomacy, economy - trade - investment, culture, sports, tourism, and education - training.

At the event, the officials also discussed regional and international issues of common concern. — VNS

 

