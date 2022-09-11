Party leader chairs meeting on important projects

VIETNAM, September 11 - HÀ NỘI — Members of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat discussed a number of projects during their meeting on September 9-10 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The projects include those on building and perfecting the rule-of-law socialist State of Việt Nam in the new period; stepping up the national industrialisation and modernisation until 2030 with a vision to 2045; reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 10 dated January 18, 2002 on promoting socio-economic development and ensuring national defence and security in the Central Highlands and Conclusion 12 dated October 24, 2011 on the continued implementation of Resolution 10.

They also discussed the reviewing of implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No 53-NQ/TW, dated August 29, 2005, on promoting socio-economic development and ensuring national defence and security in the southeastern region and the southern key economic region by 2010 with orientations towards 2020, along with Conclusion No 27-KL/TW, dated August 2, 2012, on the continued implementation of the resolution.

Addressing the meeting, Party General Secretary Trọng highly valued the opinions of participants, which were carefully prepared with high sense of responsibility.

He assigned relevant agencies to acquire the ideas of the Politburo and other departments to complete the projects and make a report to the Politburo that can be submitted to the sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee.

The agencies were also asked to perfect and issue the Politburo’s resolutions on promoting socio-economic development and ensuring national defence and security in the southeastern region and Central Highlands, enabling relevant sectors and localities to implement them. — VNS