UV Tapes Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Demand, Business Challenges or Future Opportunities and Revenue Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, “UV Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global UV tapes share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global UV tapes market size reached US$ 420.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 700.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.77% during 2022-2027.

UV tapes refer to under-pressure sensitive tapes that are manufactured by using base polymer, oligomer, a photoinitiator, etc. They aid in coping with direct sunlight and other environmental factors. In addition to this, UV tapes provide a strong adhesive bond to various surfaces, thereby making them an ideal alternative to conventional duct tapes. They can be applied on ceramics, glass, sapphires, plastic workpieces, etc., that experience prolonged exposure to UV light. As such, UV tapes are extensively utilized for protecting the surface of semiconductor wafers during the back grinding process and keeping them along the ring frame during the dicing procedure.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The widespread adoption of miniaturized consumer electronics, owing to the inflating disposable income levels of individuals and the rising popularity of smart homes, is propelling the demand for semiconductors, which is primarily driving the UV tapes market. Additionally, the growing digitization and the emerging trend of automation are augmenting the utilization of semiconductor memory in modern medical devices. This, in turn, is stimulating the global market. Moreover, the increasing need for UV tapes to manufacture pipes, windows, open joint facades, and sealing around doors is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the development of innovative variants, including UV-activatable adhesive tape with color change features, is catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of flexographic printing in flexible packaging that minimizes product wastage and extends the shelf-life of numerous food items is anticipated to fuel the UV tapes market over the forecasted period.

UV Tapes Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global UV tapes market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• AI Technology Inc.

• Chase Corporation

• Denka Company Limited

• Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

• LINTEC Corporation

• Loadpoint Ltd

• Minitron Elektronik GmbH

• Mitsui Chemicals

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

• Ultron Systems Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global UV tapes market on the basis of product, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Polyolefin

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Wafer Dicing

• Back Grinding

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

