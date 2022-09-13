Diphenylamine Rubber Antioxidant Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Rising Production of Eco-Friendly Tires will Drive the Growth of the Diphenylamine Rubber Antioxidant Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Diphenylamine Rubber Antioxidant Market size is forecast to reach US$95.3 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2027. Diphenylamine is an amine-type antioxidant generally used in the elastomers. It is a staining and blooming type antioxidant that provides superior heat and flex-cracking resistance to rubber vulcanizates and is utilized in natural rubber (NR) and synthetic rubber (SR) goods. Additionally, in the production of synthetic rubbers, it is employed as a stabilizer. The increasing preference for synthetic rubber over natural rubber due to its superior abrasion resistance and heat resistance is the critical factor estimated to fuel the demand for diphenylamine rubber antioxidant over the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Diphenylamine Rubber Antioxidant Market highlights the following areas -
1. The APAC region dominates the diphenylamine rubber antioxidant market due to the rising growth and demand of the automotive sector. For instance, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers car sales were 25.28 million units in 2020, 25.76 million units in 2019, and 28.04 million units in 2018. Automobile sales exceeded 2017-2018 levels in the second half of 2020.
2. An increase in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market. For instance, according to India's National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency electric vehicle demand is expected to rise even more in the near future. By 2026, automobile production is expected to reach US$ 300 billion.
3. In the foreseable future, the demand for diphenylamine rubber antioxidant is expected to rise as a result of the growing demand for synthetic rubber in the medical industry for the production of maximum strength, extra flexibility, and greater protection products.
4. Furthermore, strict regulations associated with diphenylamine antioxidant due to its major health and environmental effects will hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis :
1. In the synthetic rubber segment diphenylamine rubber antioxidant is most widely used antioxidant in Chloroprene Rubber (CR) based rubber compounds since it does not influence the bin storage properties. Over the projected period, the rising use of chloroprene rubber pads in reinforced concrete structures in the construction sector is expected to drive market expansion.
2. Increasing investments in the aerospace, marine, and others, is estimated to drive the demand for rubber goods and positively influence the growth of diphenylamine rubber antioxidant industry. For instance, in March 2021, through the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) Program, UK Business Minister Paul Scully announced a nearly £90 million (US$ 101.4 million) investment in five aerospace projects.
3. Increasing initiatives by several manufacturer for the development of eco-friendly tires has driven the demand for rubber which has further influenced the diphenylamine rubber antioxidant growth in recent years.
4. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2021, vehicle production increased in the America and Asia-Pacific region by 3% and 6% respectively compared to the previous year (2020).
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Diphenylamine Rubber Antioxidant industry are -
1. Lanxess
2. Eastman Chemical Company
3. Jiangsu Feiya Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
4. Huntsman International LLC
5. Agrofert
