Submit Release
News Search

There were 349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 237,896 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release
September 9, 2022

Statement of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

I and my wife extend our profound sympathy and sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty was more than a queen, she was a symbol of power, stability and, most of all, women empowerment. Her accession to the throne in 1952 was celebrated by the whole world and served as an inspiration to women leaders around the world. Her 70-year reign included the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between the UK and the Philippines, for which the Filipino people are very grateful.

During her reign, Her Majesty had never failed to value and recognize many times the works and the virtues of our fellow Filipinos working and living in the UK.

She had built a legacy that will be remembered beyond her lifetime.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the UK.

You just read:

Statement of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.