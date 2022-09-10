Statement of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

I and my wife extend our profound sympathy and sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty was more than a queen, she was a symbol of power, stability and, most of all, women empowerment. Her accession to the throne in 1952 was celebrated by the whole world and served as an inspiration to women leaders around the world. Her 70-year reign included the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between the UK and the Philippines, for which the Filipino people are very grateful.

During her reign, Her Majesty had never failed to value and recognize many times the works and the virtues of our fellow Filipinos working and living in the UK.

She had built a legacy that will be remembered beyond her lifetime.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the UK.